This High Tech Wine Chiller Keeps Your Wine at the Perfect Temperature

A new entrant in the smart appliance space is rethinking how wine is stored and served. Porta, a rechargeable wine cooler developed by Metaproi , combines portable hardware with app-driven intelligence to address a familiar challenge: maintaining optimal serving temperature without relying on ice, bulky equipment, or fixed power sources.

At the core of Porta is a temperature control system designed to adapt to the specific wine bottle housed inside. Rather than applying a single preset, Porta lets you scan your wine bottle, which the AI recognition system then uses to tailor specific cooling parameters based on the bottle. All of this is possible with the companion mobile app.

Users can photograph a wine label, after which the system identifies the bottle and configures the cooling settings accordingly. Then, once the bottle has been identified, you can read through all kinds of details about your wine while also seeing reviews from other Porta users. Whether you’re a casual wine lover or a professional sommelier, Porta tries to keep you informed as much as possible.

It’s a unique application of AI technology, and one that promises to keep wine at its ideal flavor profile.

Porta also works entirely free of cables, using an internal rechargeable battery to remove the need for continuous access to power. This design enables use across a range of environments—from outdoor gatherings to event spaces—where traditional wine cooling methods may be impractical or inconsistent. In this sense, Porta functions less like a conventional appliance and more like a mobile extension of the modern connected home.

Porta also incorporates sustainability and durability into its design. The structure is made with recyclable aluminum, while interior components utilize recycled cork, a clever nod to the wine industry. Because it’s no longer enough to just have a high performing product: the environment also needs to be considered for any consumer hardware design.

Aesthetically, Porta is positioned not just as a utility device but as part of the wine experience itself. Its unique shape allows it to double as a display piece, integrating into social settings where presentation plays a role alongside functionality. This makes Porta a curious experience for both party hosts and guests.

Porta is part of a growing trend of creators using widely accessible AI technologies in creative ways. We’ll be keeping an eye on Porta and their Kickstarter campaign to see how much of an appetite consumers have for creative AI consumer electronics.

