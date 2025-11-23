This Ski Season's Must-Have: The Freeze-Proof DJI Osmo 360 – Black Friday 35% Off, Lowest Price Ever!

Winter is here, and the snowy slopes await your tracks. Every high-speed carve, every spray of ice—these moments deserve to be captured perfectly. But ordinary cameras often fail in the cold: batteries die without warning, footage turns blurry, controls become unresponsive… This year, break through those limits with the DJI Osmo Action 360 camera. Fearless in freezing temps, it effortlessly captures every dynamic move.

And for a limited time, get a record-breaking 35% off during Black Friday! Shoot smoothly through every ice and snow adventure. This winter, don’t let your creativity freeze up.

Skiing Highlights:

-20°C Stable Recording · 1.5-Hr Battery Life · 8K Quality, Zero Power Anxiety

On frigid mountains, ordinary cameras often lose power quickly. The Osmo 360, rigorously lab-tested, delivers up to 1.5 hours of runtime even at -20°C—enough to cover a full ski session. With multiple batteries from the "Combo Kit," enjoy all-day shooting without interruption.

(Tip: Actual battery life varies based on settings. In cold conditions, keep spare batteries close to your body to maintain performance.)

Shoot Ultra-Stable Footage

HorizonSteady & RockSteady 3.0 – Smooth as a Pro Gimbal

Equipped with 360° HorizonSteady and advanced RockSteady 3.0 technologies, the Osmo 360 offers stabilization rivaling a professional gimbal. Even during steep descents or sharp turns, it effectively eliminates shake, locks the horizon, and preserves the real thrill of motion—delivering truly immersive POV footage.

Its SmartFollowing feature keeps you in focus automatically—through spins and jumps—so you’re always the center of the frame. Plus, the fog-resistant lens coating prevents condensation in snowy conditions, keeping your shots clear without constant wiping.

Motorcycle Riding:

Magnetic Quick-Release + Bare-Body Waterproof – Glove-Friendly in Seconds

Riding in cold, windy conditions? The Osmo 360 is built for the challenge. Its magnetic quick-release mount lets you switch between helmet and handlebar positions in seconds—even with thick gloves. No extra adapters needed (unlike competitors that require separate purchases), so you spend less time setting up and more time riding.

Rated IP68 waterproof and dustproof up to 10 meters, it braves snow, rain, and dust without an additional housing. Connect directly to the DJI Mic for clean dual-channel audio—capture engine sounds and wind noise clearly, so you won’t need extra audio in post. Double your creative efficiency.

All-Scenario Ready:

Low-Light Beast + Easy Editing – Beginners Can Create Cinematic Videos Easily

Beyond skiing and riding, the Osmo 360 adapts to snow camping, ice skating, alpine hiking, and more. And with winter’s shorter days and dimmer light, it shines with a industry-leading 1/1.1-inch square sensor and 2.4µm large pixels, offering 25% more light intake than standard rectangular sensors. Shoot crisp, clear footage in snowy nights or overcast conditions—preserving shadow details and avoiding overblown highlights.

Edit with zero hassle. Choose from 1080P, 4K, or 8K resolutions based on your storage needs. The 10-bit D-Log M color mode captures over a billion colors and matches the color science of DJI drones—seamlessly mixing aerial and ground footage without extra grading.

It’s fully compatible with mainstream editors like CapCut and Premiere Pro, and the DJI Mimo app offers ready-to-use templates so beginners can create movie-like videos with one tap—no complex skills required.

Black Friday Final Deal:

35% OFF + Limited Stock – Don’t Miss Out!

Historic low discount—lowest price ever!

Standard Combo (host + 1 battery + basic accessories):

~~$549.99~~ → Just $357.49 after 35% off.

Combo Kit (host + 3 batteries (90 min each) + 1.2m carbon fiber invisible selfie stick (2kg load capacity) + multi-port fast charging case (full charge for 3 batteries in 3 hrs)):

~~$699.99~~ → Only $454.99

Save nearly $300 from the regular price, and about $100 less than competing kits (often priced over $550).

DJI Osmo 360 Camera Standard Combo

Final price is 357.49$

DJI Osmo 360 Camera Adventure Combo

Final price is 454.99$