TiLok: Upgrading the Keychain into a Titanium Magnetic Quick-Release System

Traditional key rings, split rings, and basic clips are common, but they are not always convenient in everyday use. They can be difficult to remove, easy to tangle, and when you need to quickly detach your keys, flashlight, or small tools, you often have to spend extra time working them loose.

TiLok is designed to solve this small but frequent problem. It is a titanium magnetic quick-release EDC connector that combines magnetic alignment, mechanical locking, and a 360° swivel structure, allowing keys, access cards, flashlights, tools, backpack accessories, and other everyday carry items to connect and release quickly. It is currently crowdfunding on Kickstarter.

TiLok features a two-part structure. When the two ends are brought close together, the magnet helps the connector automatically align and snap into place. Once locked, the mechanical safety structure helps reduce the risk of accidental detachment. To release it, simply pull it apart, combining the convenience of magnetic attachment with the confidence of a physical locking mechanism.

The body is made from GR5 titanium alloy, making it lightweight, strong, and corrosion-resistant — ideal for long-term everyday carry and outdoor use. Its compact size allows it to attach easily to keychains, backpack webbing, tool pouches, or belt carry systems without adding noticeable bulk.

For EDC enthusiasts, TiLok features six tritium tube slots, allowing users to customize its glow and make their gear easier to find in low-light environments. Beyond function, the illuminated design also gives TiLok a more personal and collectible character, letting it double as a small pendant, charm, or visual accessory on a keychain, backpack, pouch, or everyday carry setup.

TiLok is not just another keychain. It is a modular quick-release connection system that transforms one of the most overlooked actions in everyday carry into a faster, more stable, and more tactile experience: snap, lock, release — simple, but reliable.

The Kickstarter Super Early Bird price is $19, with a planned retail price of $35. If the campaign is successfully funded, shipping is expected to begin in August.