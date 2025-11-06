VTOMAN’s Black Friday Extravaganza Supercharges Portable Power Deals

Whether you’re camping off-grid, embracing van life, or just want reliable backup power for your home, VTOMAN’s Black Friday Extravaganza running from Nov. 6 – Dec. 2 is your chance to bring cutting-edge portable power home for less. With discounts of up to 62% off, plus extra gifts and savings on power station bundles, now’s the time to invest in energy independence.



Smart Power for Every Adventure

At the heart of VTOMAN’s lineup are two standouts designed to meet real-world power demands – the Jump 1800 and the FlashSpeed Pro 3600. Each delivers the brand’s philosophy of “Volt Smart, Power Strong”, combining rugged engineering, eco-friendly lithium technology, and all-scenario versatility.



Jump 1800: Compact Powerhouse for On-the-Go Living

The VTOMAN Jump 1800 is built for anyone who refuses to be limited by access to a wall socket. With an ultra-high 1,800W output and 1,548Wh capacity, it can keep fridges, CPAP machines, lights, laptops, and power tools running anywhere. For those who need extended performance, an extra battery doubles the capacity to 3,096Wh – ideal for multi-day camping or van expeditions.

What sets the Jump 1800 apart is VTOMAN’s V-Beyond Technology, which allows it to power appliances that usually exceed its rating, even handling surges up to 3,600W. It also doubles as a car jump starter, reviving 12V disabled vehicles in seconds.

Designed with 12 output ports, it can charge and power multiple devices simultaneously. Safety is paramount too: its LiFePO₄ battery chemistry delivers over 3,000 life cycles, has zero explosion risk, and is protected by the brand’s SuperSafe™ LIFEBMS™ system with ten layers of protection. Add 400W solar input compatibility, and you’ve got a green, reliable, and completely portable power station for any occasion.

Black Friday deal:

Regular Price: $619 → Deal Price: $519

Use coupon code JP1800VT20 at checkout for an extra $20 off — as low as $499.

Shop Jump 1800 →

Discount Code Validity Period: Nov. 4 – Dec. 30.

FlashSpeed Pro 3600: Heavy-Duty Power Meets Rapid Charging

For those who demand more, the FlashSpeed Pro 3600 is the all-in-one powerhouse. Boasting a 3,600W output and huge capacity for energy-intensive appliances, it’s perfect for RV users, home backup setups, and professional-grade outdoor work. Despite its muscle, it features super-fast charging, getting from 0–100% in record time, ensuring you’re always ready when power matters most.

Black Friday deal:

Regular Price: $2,299.99 → Deal Price: $1,349

Use coupon code FSPRO3600VT20 for an extra $20 off — as low as $1,329.

Shop FlashSpeed Pro 3600 →

Discount Code Validity Period: Nov. 4 – Dec. 30.

Extra Savings and Free Gifts

During VTOMAN’s Black Friday Extravaganza, you’ll also enjoy stackable savings and free bonus gifts:

Discounts:



$100 off orders ≥ $1,000

$150 off orders ≥ $1,500

$200 off orders ≥ $2,000

$250 off orders ≥ $2,500

Free gifts:



Orders ≥ $500: Free charging cable + fridge magnet

Orders ≥ $1,000: Free 30W wall charger

Orders ≥ $1,500: Free VTOMAN sweatshirt

Orders ≥ $2,000: Free power station bag

Orders ≥ $2,500: Free V32 cordless pressure washer

Lowest Prices of the Year – While Stocks Last

From weekend adventurers to home emergency planners, VTOMAN’s Black Friday event brings professional-grade portable power within reach. With discounts, solar-ready technology, and ultra-safe LiFePO₄ batteries, there’s never been a better time to cut the cord and power life – anywhere.

Shop now through December 30 at vtoman.com to claim your savings and gifts while supplies last.