Why More Angelenos Are Escaping the City This Spring – And the Gear Making It Easier

Los Angeles has always had a complicated relationship with nature. On one hand, it’s a city defined by freeways, late-night taco stands, and creative energy. On the other hand, it’s surrounded by some of California’s most stunning landscapes — from the desert horizons of Joshua Tree to the alpine air of Big Bear and the rugged coastline of Malibu.

In recent years, more Angelenos have started looking beyond the city limits for a quick reset. Weekend camping trips, spontaneous road adventures, and digital detox escapes have become part of the modern California lifestyle. Especially in spring, when the weather turns warm but the crowds haven’t yet arrived, camping offers a simple way to reconnect with nature.

Anyone who’s camped for the first time knows it can feel magical or stressful depending on one thing: your gear.

FanttikOutdoor is designed to make camping easier for families, road-trippers, and weekend explorers, especially beginners. With well-designed tents, portable furniture, and practical accessories, the brand helps remove the hassle so people can focus on enjoying the outdoors.

Camping Gear Designed for Real Weekend Adventures

For beginners or families taking short trips, the Zeta C6 Pro tent offers a refreshingly simple setup. The tent can be assembled in about 60 seconds thanks to its pre-assembled poles and seamless design. Despite its ease of use, it remains durable and weather-ready with waterproof fabric, wind resistance, and breathable mesh windows for ventilation. Spacious enough for up to six people yet weighing just 16.8 pounds, it’s an approachable option for those just getting into camping.

For larger groups or extended family trips, the Zeta C12 Pro Max offers an even more spacious setup. Designed to accommodate up to twelve campers, the tent features an impressive 80-inch interior height that allows most adults to stand comfortably. With a 90-second setup, durable SBS zippers, and a sturdy carbon steel frame, it’s built to handle unpredictable weather while still offering breathable mesh windows and ventilation for clear views of the night sky.

For campers who prefer more rugged trips — think overlanding routes or remote desert campsites — the Alpha C4 Ultra provides a dependable expedition-style option. It sets up in about 60 seconds without tools and comfortably fits four people with space for a queen-size air mattress. The tent combines wind resistance, waterproof construction, and breathable mesh windows, while its PFAS-free fabric offers a safer and more eco-friendly material choice.

Comfort Beyond the Tent

FanttikOutdoor goes beyond shelters with practical gear made to simplify outdoor living. For car campers, the Beta C6 Apex attaches to most SUVs to extend cargo space, or works as a standalone tent for up to six people—ideal for road trips and family adventures.

The Zeta C8 Apex cabin tent adds additional convenience with a canopy design that provides shade and ventilation. With space for two queen-size air mattresses and a built-in room divider for privacy, it’s ideal for families or groups who want a bit more structure and comfort at the campsite.

The Zeta A2 Pro shower tent sets up in just 60 seconds and provides privacy and convenience for outdoor showers or changing areas. Its durable iron pipe structure supports hanging shower bags while the silver-coated fabric ensures full privacy.

Keeping the campsite clean is another often-overlooked part of outdoor comfort. The NB10 Fold cordless pressure washer offers a compact solution with a foldable 3.2-gallon water tank and three adjustable pressure modes. With up to 30 minutes of operation and a versatile 5-in-1 spray nozzle, it’s useful for rinsing off gear, cleaning muddy equipment, or washing off after a long hike.

Small Details That Make Camping Better

The Zeta L8 Max camping chair is lightweight, adjustable, and includes a supportive pillow for easy outdoor lounging.

For couples or families, the Zeta L11 Duo Pro double camping chair provides spacious seating and strong support up to 600 pounds, making it ideal for relaxing by the campfire.

Meanwhile, the Zeta V11 Pro-Large folding roll-up table adds functionality to the campsite. Weighing just nine pounds and setting up in about 20 seconds, it offers a stable surface for meals, cooking gear, or board games under the stars.

Tips for a Better Spring Camping Experience

Spring is one of the best seasons to explore California’s outdoors, but preparation makes all the difference.

Choose the right tent size.