Winter Ride Boost: Get Up to $1,100 Off Kingbull Off-Road E-Bikes

Winter doesn’t have to mean parking the bike. For riders who prefer adventure over asphalt, Kingbull ’s outdoor off-road series delivers the muscle to keep rolling long after the pavement ends.

This holiday season, the Rover, Jumper Go, and EX Titan are seeing some of Kingbull’s biggest discounts of the year, with savings of up to $1,100. Stack these deals with bundle bonuses and included accessories, and these rugged e-bikes become an easy win for anyone craving more freedom.

Here’s a brief overview of Kingbull’s off-road series.

Rover 2.0

List Price: $1,399

Promotional Price: $1,099

Discount: $300

Buy 2, Save $200

Phone Mount + Lock + Air Pump

Kingbull Rover 2.0 | Best All Terrain Full Suspension Electric Bike!

Rolling on 26″ x 4.0″ puncture‑proof CST tires mounted to aluminum alloy rims, the Rover 2.0 tracks confidently over loose surfaces, roots, and rocks. Stopping power comes from ZOOM hydraulic brakes with 180 mm rotors, delivering predictable bite when speeds climb or descents turn technical.

The drivetrain is a straightforward 7‑speed Shimano with a durable KMC chain for simplicity and reliability. Control comes via a 4.0″ full‑color multifunction display, dual LED lights, and 5 levels of pedal assist.

With a 60‑mile max range and a 28 mph Class 3 top assisted speed (20 mph throttle‑only), the Rover blends power and composure for mixed terrain riding. Its custom 750W Bafang brushless hub motor paired with a 48V 720 Wh Samsung‑cell battery gives spirited acceleration and ample energy for long days exploring.

The bike’s full‑suspension chassis uses an in-house fork with 100 mm travel and a DNM rear shock with 45 mm travel, adjustable damping, and strong trail compliance. The geometry suits riders from 5’6″ to 6’7″ with a 400 lb maximum payload and a 150 lb rear rack limit.

Summing it up, the Rover 2.0 is an all‑terrain, full‑suspension beast built to go wherever pavement stops, and trails begin.

Jumper Go

List Price: $2,499

Promotional Price: $1,499

Discount: $1,000

Buy 2, Save $200

Air Pump + Helmet + Glasses + Gloves

Kingbull Jumper GO | Best 20" Full Suspension All Terrain Electric Bike

The Jumper Go features an 8‑speed Shimano drivetrain to help you make the most of the powertrain. There’s also a 4.0″ color display, a torque sensor, 5 levels of pedal assist, a twist throttle, and a walk mode.

The bike has full‑suspension. Up front, a ZOOM 879DH fork offers 100 mm travel, balancing trail‑friendly absorption with pedaling efficiency. On the rear end, you have a 50 mm travel shock. The frame accommodates riders from 5’3″ to 6’7″ and a 450 lb max payload, with a 150 lb rear rack limit for hauling gear.

Comfort and utility are enhanced with an eco‑leather saddle, ergonomic handlebars, and integrated lights.

With a Class 3 top assist speed of 28 mph (20 mph throttle‑only) and an 80‑mile max range, this bike is equally at home on trails, dirt paths, or urban routes. Power comes from a BAFANG 750W hub motor and a 48V 960 Wh Samsung battery meant to last.

Wheels are 20″ aluminum rims laced with Kenda 20″ x 4.0″ puncture‑proof tires, providing traction and comfort across loose dirt, gravel, and broken surfaces. Stopping power comes from Tektro hydraulic brakes with 180 mm rotors, offering reassuring bite when speed or terrain demands it.

All in all, the Jumper Go is a full‑suspension all‑terrain powerhouse that packs serious capability into a compact package.

[Jumper for $1,499 $2,499]

EX Titan

List Price: $2,599

Promotional Price: $1,499

Discount: $1100

Buy 2, Save $200

Air Pump + Helmet + Glasses + Gloves

Real Mountain E-Bike - Kingbull EX Titan Full Suspension Fat Tire E-Bike

With a potent powertrain and a massive 48V 960 Wh Samsung battery delivering up to 80 miles of range, the EX Titan is built for all‑day excursions. The BAFANG 750W hub motor with torque sensing offers predictable, strong power that feels natural when climbing and responsive on technical terrain.

The bike features a stellar full suspension system to navigate every terrain. Up front, a ZOOM coil fork provides 100 mm travel for trail compliance, while a DNMair shock offers 50 mm rear travel with adjustable damping, rebound, preload, and lockout.

Designed for riders from 5’6″ to 6’7″ with a 450 lb max payload and a 150 lb rear rack limit, the Titan combines strength with utility. Its 26″ x 4.0″ Kenda puncture‑proof tires mounted on aluminum rims deliver traction across loose rock, roots, and chunky terrain.

Stopping power comes from dual Tektro hydraulic brakes with 180 mm rotors, giving firm, consistent braking in varied conditions.

The 8‑speed Shimano drivetrain provides straightforward gearing that supports both climbs and flats. A 4.0″ full‑color display, 5 levels of pedal assist, and walk mode make the interface and control intuitive. Other features include an eco‑leather saddle, integrated LED lights, and an IPX6 water rating.

At 84 lbs, the Titan isn’t light, but it doesn’t need to be. It’s a premium full‑suspension machine engineered for serious off‑road capability.

[EX Titan for $1,499 $2,599]

Kingbull’s off-road e-bikes were already built for riders who want more grip, more torque, and fewer limitations.

But with the current holiday discounts, they also happen to be some of the best-value adventure e-bikes you can buy right now. Add in the extra accessories and buy-2-save-$200 savings, and it’s the perfect time to ride into winter.