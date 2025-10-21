The World’s Thinnest E-Ink Tablet Packs AI, Translation, and Transcription

Dubai, UAE, October 14, 2025 — At a product launch event hosted by iFLYTEK, the company unveiled the iFLYTEK AINOTE 2 , recognized as claiming the Guinness World Record for The World’s Thinnest Paper Tablet. Measuring just 4.2 mm thin and weighing approximately 295 g, the tablet feels more like a premium notepad than a traditional tablet, making it convenient for professionals on the move.

Central to the device is a 10.65-inch E-Ink display paired with rapid refresh rates that support video playback up to 22 fps. Pen input is a major focus: the writing latency is under 20 ms, and the professional EMR pen has been custom-designed with optimized length, diameter, weight, and balance. An anti-misoperation button helps keep annotations clean, while a 4,000 mAh battery provides extended usage without frequent charging.

The iFLYTEK AINOTE 2 leverages AI to streamline daily workflows. A Smart Bar / AI button allows quick access to chat and search, letting users locate local notes and schedules through natural language. Meeting tools include one-tap minute generation and a circle-to-search gesture that extracts key points in real time. AI-assisted handwriting conversion, template-based articles, and automated daily or weekly reports help professionals save time and stay organized.

Underpinning the experience is NOTE OS, which integrates recording, transcription, handwriting, text editing, and AI tools into a single workspace. It supports hand-drawn mind maps, 20+ templates, real-time transcription in 15 languages, translation across 10, and handwriting-to-text in 133 languages. Notes and schedules sync across mobile and PC clients with multi-layered organization and cloud-account intercommunication.

Running on an open Android system with Google Play access, the tablet supports local APK installation and provides display and refresh options for third-party apps. File compatibility is extensive, including PDF, EPUB, MOBI, AZW, TXT, and more, while a customized WPS E-Ink mode enables on-device editing of Office documents.

With its extreme thinness, low-latency pen input, and AI-driven productivity tools, the iFLYTEK AINOTE 2 positions itself as a focused, intelligent companion for professionals seeking a paper-like, distraction-free digital workspace.

Discover more about the world’s thinnest paper tablet here.