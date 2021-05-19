© 2021 New Atlas
Hybrid weight system converts dumbbells into barbells

By Ben Coxworth
May 19, 2021
The Hyperbell system is presently on Kickstarter
The Hyperbell kettlebell handle, attached to a third-party dumbbell
The Hyperbell kettlebell handle and barbell bar, in use with third-party dumbbells
The Hyperbell system is presently on Kickstarter
Most home-use weight sets include both dumbbells and barbells with interchangeable plates, perhaps along with something like a kettlebell. The Hyperbell system is different, in that it allows a set of dumbbells to serve all three purposes.

Manufactured by Utah-based startup Jayflex, Hyperbell is designed for use with third-party dumbbells (for the uninitiated, those are the ones that you lift with one arm). The system incorporates a set of polymer clamps, a steel barbell-type bar and a steel kettlebell handle.

When users wish to do dumbbell workouts, they just use their existing dumbbells as they normally would. For barbell workouts, though, they start by attaching the foam-lined clamps to the bars of two of the dumbbells. Utilizing a locking collar on each clamp, they then mount the clamps/weights on either end of the Hyperbell bar. From there, they just start lifting, utilizing the dumbbells in place of the plates that would ordinarily be used.

The kettlebell handle works in a similar fashion, in that it's joined to a clamp that is in turn attached to a single dumbbell. Depending on the exercise being performed, the handle can be mounted either in line with or perpendicular to the dumbbell bar.

According to Jayflex, each clamp is capable of supporting up to 100 lb (45 kg), with the bar managing twice that amount. The system is claimed to be compatible with most brands of dumbbells, as long as their bar is at least 4.5 inches wide (114 mm).

Should you be interested, the Hyperbell system is currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign. Assuming it reaches production, a pledge of US$99 will get you a setup consisting of two clamps and a bar, with US$129 required for a setup including three clamps, a bar and a kettlebell handle – the planned retail prices are $149 and $189, respectively.

The system is demonstrated in the video below.

Sources: Kickstarter, Jayflex

Hyperbell weight system

