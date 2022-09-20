Peloton looks to motivate with premium-priced home rowing machine

Keeping fit indoors can be a challenge, though the challenge with many home fitness devices is maintaining motivation. So-called smart rowing machines can help keep you engaged, and Peloton has now put its long-rumored Row up for pre-order.

The mains-powered Row has a sizable footprint of 8 x 2 ft (2.4 x 0.6 m) and can accommodate users between 4.9 and 6.3 ft (1.49 - 1.93 m) in height, and weighing up to 300 lb (136 kg). The smart rowing machine itself tips the scales at 156 lb (70.7 kg), which could offer an unintentional workout all by itself.

The rail is fashioned from powder-coated anodized aluminum, the hub is made from molded plastic and the plastic/TPE handle is wrapped in textured rubber "for a secure, comfortable grip." In use, the living-room rower plonks down on the cushioned ergonomic seat, straps both feet to the plates and then the handle is pulled according to the onscreen classes, training programs or challenges, with electronically controlled resistance ensuring users get a decent workout.

Sit down, strap in and pull, while being motivated by onscreen classes or workouts Peloton

Thousands of workouts are available to Peloton members via the 23.8-inch Full HD touchscreen display above the hub, which rocks "studio quality" speakers to the front and rear, though Bluetooth 5.0 also allows for wireless connection to headphones if preferred.

Peloton's own instructors can lead workouts to help keep folks motivated, and the Row can even monitor stroke form and offer real-time feedback. Users can check metrics such as stroke rate, distance and pace as they go, individual user profiles can be stored onboard, and rowers can workout alongside other paid-up members of the Peloton community should they wish to do so. The screen can also swivel around to host non-rowing content such as mat workouts.

The FHD display can rotate by 45 degrees so users can undertake non-rowing workouts to the side Peloton

Elsewhere, the Row features a handy accessory tray in front of the footplates for a water bottle or smartphone, a quad microphone array, a 1080p videocam (with privacy cover) capable of snapping 8-MP stills, 802.11ac Wi-Fi for accessing online content and there's support for ANT+ gear too.

Between sessions, the whole shebang can be stored vertically courtesy of the included wall mount to free up the room for other activities.

The Peloton Row is up for pre-order now for the rather premium price of US$3,195, which doesn't include the $44 per month all-access membership you'll need to unlock rowing classes and other content available for household users.

Extras like a mat, water bottle, dumbbells and the like come at an additional cost. Shipping is expected to start from December. The video below has more.

Rowing, Meet Peloton.

Product page: Row