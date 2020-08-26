© 2020 New Atlas
Whipr combines three types of resistance training in a portable system

By Ben Coxworth
August 26, 2020
Whipr combines three types of ...
The Whipr system, with the paddleboarding attachment in use
The Whipr system, with the paddleboarding attachment in use
The Whipr system, with the skiing attachment in use
The Whipr system, with the skiing attachment in use
The Whipr system, with the paddleboarding attachment in use
The Whipr system, with the paddleboarding attachment in use
The Whipr base unit
The Whipr base unit
Although there already are exercise machines that simulate nordic skiing, rowing and other activities, they're usually separate devices that are all fairly large. Whipr takes a different approach, consisting of a small base unit that works with multiple attachments.

The system was invented by marine biologist/scuba diver/stand-up paddler Luke Tipple, who needed a way of exercising in hotel rooms while on the road.

Measuring about 6 inches (152 mm) per side and weighing 6.7 lb (2.7 kg), its cube-shaped base unit contains a planetary gearbox, a magnetic resistance wheel, and a 10-ft (3-m) pull cord with a metal ring on the end. That ring allows users to clip on peripherals such as a stand-up paddleboard-type paddle, a couple of overhead pulley-routed handles that are held like cross-country ski poles, and a rowing handle that's used with a seat that slides along a rail.

The Whipr base unit
The Whipr base unit

After users dial in the desired amount of resistance, they secure the base unit in place. This is done using either a webbing strap that's simply slung around an unmovable object (such as a fence post), or by using the integrated "inflatable anchor." The latter is basically a flap that gets inserted under the bottom of a closed door, then inflated on the other side of that door by repeatedly pressing a pump button on the main device.

From there, users just start pulling on the peripheral. As they do so, a screen on the base unit displays metrics such as strokes per minute, total repetitions, and calories burned – the exact metrics to be displayed have yet to be determined.

Should you be interested, Whipr is currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign. Assuming it reaches production, a pledge of US$199 will get you a base unit, with an additional $70 required for the paddling or skiing attachment, and $120 for the rowing attachment. Other accessories, based around other activities, are in the works.

The system is demonstrated in the following video.

Sources: Kickstarter, Whipr

Meet Whipr.

