Triumph and tragedy in the World Sports Photography Awards

By Rich Haridy
July 04, 2020
Overall Winner, 'Redemption Punch'. The IBF, WBA, WBO & IBO World Heavyweight Title Fight between Andy Ruiz Jr and Anthony Joshua on December 07, 2019 in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia
Silver Prize, Celebration. Liverpool players celebrate in front of their fans after the UEFA Champions League semi final 2nd leg match between Liverpool FC and FC Barcelona at Anfield, Liverpool, Britain, 07 May 2019
Bronze Prize, Celebration. Tom Brady of the New England Patriots and Julian Edelman celebrate their teams 13-3 win over the Los Angeles Rams during Super Bowl LIII at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on February 03, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Gold, Celebration. The 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Quarter Final match between France and USA at Parc des Princes on June 28, 2019 in Paris, France
Gold, Determination. 'Get Some Rest'
Bronze, Determination. 'Handball Action'
Silver, Determination. Adam Pelech of the New York Islanders and Brian Boyle of the Florida Panthers crash the boards during their game at Barclays Center on November 09, 2019 in New York City
Bronze, Focus. The England players and manager Gareth Southgate speak to referee Ivan Bebek as the match is stopped during the first half
Silver, Focus. 'Before the Start'. Just before the start of the women's 100m hurdles final, 2019 IAAF Diamond League in Monaco
Gold, Focus. Chris Woakes of England catches Rishabh Pant of India off the bowling of Liam Plunkett during the Cricket World Cup match between England and India at Edgbaston, Birmingham
Bronze, Joy. FC Porto's Cameroonian forward Vincent Aboubakar celebrates with team-mate Malian forward Moussa Marega after scoring during a UEFA Europa League match between on November 28, 2019 in Bern
Silver, Joy. Frankie Dettori celebrates with the trophy after winning the 4.20 Gold Cup on Stradivarius as Britain's Queen Elizabeth looks on
Gold, Joy. England's Ben Stokes celebrates hitting the winning runs against Australia in the fourth test of the Ashes Series at Headingley, Leeds
Bronze, Power. France v England wheelchair rugby
Silver, Power. Nico de Boinville riding Top of the game clears the last fence in the Betway Mildmay Novices' Chase during Ladies Day at Aintree Racecourse on April 05, 2019 in Liverpool, England
Silver, Precision. During game one of the 2019 State of Origin series between the Queensland Maroons and the New South Wales Blues at Suncorp Stadium on June 05, 2019 in Brisbane, Australia
Gold, Precision. The 18th FINA World Swimming Championships, Women's Team Free Preliminary, Yeomju Gymnasium, Gwangju, South Korea - July 17, 2019. Team Hong Kong competes.
Bronze, Precision. Ben Foster in action, Watford v Sheffield United - Vicarage Road, Watford, Britain - October 5, 2019
Silver, Speed. Joe Truman of Great Britain during the Men's Sprint qualifying at the 2019 UEC European Track Cycling Championships - Omnisport, Apeldoorn, Netherlands
Bronze, Speed. Team SMP Racing perform a routine pitstop at the 2019 24 Hours of Le Mans
Gold, Speed. Ricky Betar of Australia (bottom left) competes in heat 2 of the Men's 200m Freestyle S14 during Day One of the London 2019 World Para-swimming Allianz Championships at Aquatics Centre on September 09, 2019 in London, England
Gold, View. World Champion Trials bike rider Jack Field performs the highest backflip on a motorcycle ever recorded as he flips his motorbike upside down on the roof of Melbourne's Eureka Tower on May 22, 2019 in Melbourne, Australia
Silver, View. X-Raid Mini from the air, Dakar Rally
Silver, View. A general view of Rod Laver Arena at sunset in the third round match between Alex De Minaur of Australia and Rafael Nadal of Spain during day five of the 2019 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 18, 2019
In its first year, the World Sports Photography Awards has given its top prize to professional photographer Richard Heathcote for an incredible shot of heavyweight fighters Anthony Joshua and Andy Ruiz Jr. Praised by the judges for its powerful vision and technical difficulty, it is just one of several spectacular photographs celebrated in this impressive inaugural contest.

“Sport and Photography have a long and powerful relationship,” says co-founder of the awards Alan Whiter. “The emotion, athleticism and focus that is at the heart of sport is a uniquely captured and communicated through photography. These are an amazing collection of images across sporting disciplines and with all sorts of stories behind them.”

A judging panel of diverse sports professionals, from Dallas Cowboys cornerback Jason Bell to the head of BBC Radio’s digital sport coverage, broke the winning images into eight thematic categories: Joy, Precision, Speed, Focus, Determination, Power, View, Celebration. Each category features three winning shots.

Highlights from the brilliant bunch include several snaps encapsulating the pure unbridled emotion of winning a tough competition, a mind-bending shot of an upside-down motocross rider on top of a building, and some of beautiful images of stadiums packed full of people. The latter shots undeniably take on a touch of bittersweet emotion in light of the current global freeze on mass gatherings.

Take a look through this collection of the best sports shots from the past year in our gallery.

Source: World Sports Photography Awards

