According to Cornell, the 105-strong constellation of tiny satellites was launched from the KickSat-2, which was a Kickstarter-funded CubeSat designed by Manchester and NASA Ames that was released into orbit by the Cygnus NG-10 cargo ship after it left the International Space Station. After deployment, the Sprites were reported to be in good health as they transmitted telemetry in the 400-megahertz range using milliwatts of power.