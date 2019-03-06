"These glasses provide localized delivery at the surgical site to stop infections from forming in the first place," says Richard Martin, lead researcher on the study. "Once an infection has had time to establish itself it is much harder to treat, because complex bacterial biofilms start to form which are much tougher to tackle. With the rise of antimicrobial resistance, these glasses have the potential to radically transform how we guard against common hospital infections, because if we can stop the bacteria from multiplying it negates the need for heavy doses of antibiotics."