Another significant problem with the study is that despite undertaking the cognitive testing on two occasions, up to on average eight years apart, only one single blood sample was collected from each participant. So it is unknown whether the cortisol levels for each subject were consistent with long-term high levels. Cortisol is a hormone that is known for particular fluctuations in volume across a single day, so without several tests in individuals across a stretch of time it is difficult to suggest these individuals suffered from consistent high cortisol levels.