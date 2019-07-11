Perhaps the most meaningful datapoint in this new study is the discovery that natural fruit juice drinks may be just as bad as sugary soft drinks. While fruit juice obviously can contain more vitamins and nutrients than a sweet soft drink, it is relevant to note these beverages often have just as high a sugar content as carbonated drinks. And, although headlines are already hyperbolically touting that this study claims fruit juice can increase one's cancer risk, the real reminder here is that we should be ultimately keeping an eye on our overall dietary sugar consumption, even when it's coming from natural sources.