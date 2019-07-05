Those segments of the game are doubtless a hoot, but all we've done so far is design courses for each other – and it's been wonderful: an entirely new way for us to play together. Oddly, it feels even more connected than the simultaneous multiplayer racing of Super Mario Kart 8 (which she enjoys thanks to the merciful inclusion of smart steering, which prevents her plunging off the track). Though we have a riot with Mario Kart, it lacks that creative aspect. With Super Mario Maker 2, it feels like we're making little gifts for one another, which has transformed our screen time together from fun to special.