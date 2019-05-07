Having put some hammock tents to the test, we've come to realize that they're quite comfy to sleep in but can limit your options. When we packed a Tentsile on a trip to the Southern Utah desert, there simply weren't trees available for stringing it up. On another trip to the Maroon Bells Wilderness, tree availability wasn't an issue but camping was restricted to tent pads, no hammocks in the trees. So during an entire summer of camping, there was only one or two times we got to sleep up above ground.