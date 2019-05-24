All I could think about was the pain. It was all happening in the moment, I couldn't think about anything else. I wasn't thinking "oh no, what am I gonna do." Even the next day, everyone came to see me, and they were crying and I was OK. They'd leave and tell my mom "we came to lift his spirits, but he lifted ours." My attitude never went to a poor me, it was straight away about overcoming this. I wanna get back on a bike and ride, and just live life.