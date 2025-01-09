Toyota builds utopian smart city with Mt Fuji as its backdrop

Imagine a city where self-driving electric cars whiz along roads designed exclusively for them. The sidewalks are a mix of people and robots going about their daily business. A drone flies overhead to deliver your latest Amazon package of toothpaste, thankfully, as you used up the last of yours that morning. But your house knew that already, and it placed the order for you.

In fact, your smart house not only knows, but can automatically set exactly what temperature you like, your preferred mood lighting, play your TV shows when they're on or DVR when they're not, and even notify your humanoid robot to start cooking your favorite meal for you as you're on your way home from work.

The AI-powered building where your family resides knows everything about you and can cater to your every need like the ultimate sci-fi dream.

Community, collaboration, creation and sustainability are paramount in Woven City Woven City

This scenario either appeals to you and the thought of having such conveniences sounds wonderful ... or it might seem like the precursor to a guaranteed fall of civilization and a dystopian future filled with privacy issues (also like many futuristic episode plots in Black Mirror).

Either way, we're going to find out with Toyota's futuristic smart city, dubbed Woven City, nestled at the base of Mt Fuji in Japan. In 2018, Toyota announced at CES that it would transform into not just a car company, but also a mobility company. In 2020, also at CES, Toyota announced its concept for a futuristic city in collaboration with Woven by Toyota (WbyT) that would serve as a sort of "living laboratory" for its inhabitants.

Woven City's Louvre-like architecture is stunning Woven City

"Inventors" – namely the companies that founded the concept, like Toyota Group, Nissin Food Products, Daikin Industries, UCC Japan Co and more – would commit to working "for someone other than themselves" to create in a real-world test bed for the latest and greatest technology, services and products to be implemented into an entire community.

"Weavers," the name for non-Inventor residents of and visitors to Woven City, will play a vital role through participation and co-creation in the space's activities to "expand mobility." At this year's CES, Toyota announced the completion of Phase 1 construction and will start inviting its first 100 residents – primarily employees of Toyota and their families – in the fall of 2025.

Looking down on Woven City and its inspiring architecture Woven City

Already, Woven City has received a LEED Platinum certification for the community, the highest globally recognized standard in energy and water efficiency, sustainable materials, innovation in design and more.

Woven City aims to integrate cutting-edge technology into everyday life, from AI-powered smart homes to streets designed for specific modes of transportation, from bicycle lanes to robotaxis. Sustainability is also at the forefront of the concept, using Toyota's hydrogen cell technology for power.

It's not just Toyota, WbyT and the Toyota Group paving the way. Startup companies, individual entrepreneurs, and others will also contribute to the project. Universities and research institutions will also be invited starting in the summer of 2025.

"We believe that by combining Toyota's strengths with those from different industries, we'll be able to create new value, new products and new services we could never achieve on our own," says Akio Toyoda, Chairman of Toyota Motor Corp at the 2025 CES press conference. "We think of it as invention by 'kakezan,' or invention by multiplication."

Woven City and its surroundings as of December, 2024. You can see the ongoing construction near the center, along with Mt Fuji in the background Woven City

Although only 100 individuals will take up residence initially, Phase 1 will accommodate around 360 people in all. Phase 2 aims to reach a population of about 2,000. As residents settle in, it will not be open to the general public; visitors will be limited to friends and family of those already living there. The plan is to open to the general public sometime in late 2026.

"At its core, Woven City is about collaboration. It's about the opportunity to weave together diverse points of view, talents and abilities. To create a new kind of fabric for our future," says Toyoda.

The architecture fuses the indoors with the outdoors Woven City

Toyota Industries just celebrated its 100th anniversary ... and not for making cars, but for when Sakichi Toyoda invented the automatic loom. The name "Woven City" not only pays homage to the loom but is proof that Toyota is not just about vehicles anymore. It's about mobility and creating a sustainable, seamless, and interconnected future.

Source: Woven by Toyota