Teenagers need more sleep than healthy adults. Not only is it recommended that teenagers aim for between eight and ten hours of sleep per day, but puberty has been found to disrupt an adolescent's circadian cycle, keeping them up at night and pushing them to sleep later in the morning. Add in early school start times and the result is a virtual epidemic of teen sleep deprivation, with one study finding as little as 15 percent of teenagers get the recommended amount of sleep.