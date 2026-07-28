Amazon's building a 5,000-satellite phone network to rival Starlink

Following the recent launch of its satellite-based internet service, Amazon's now aiming to provide direct-to-cell connectivity in the next few years.

The tech giant announced it's filed an FCC application to launch a massive new constellation of 5,105 satellites starting in 2028. With this upcoming Leo Direct-to-Device (D2D) System, it'll make voice, messaging, data, and emergency services available on your existing devices when you're beyond the reach of cell towers.

Amazon had first begun deploying communications service satellites back in 2025, starting with a small bunch of them to enable internet connectivity to subscribers who had the company's Leo on-ground receivers – similar to Starlink. This broadband service is being built out with a constellation of 3,200 satellites, of which about 375 are presently in low earth orbit.

Amazon already has hundreds of satellites in space providing broadband connectivity to subscribers of its Leo service Amazon

In April, it inked a deal to acquire Globalstar’s existing satellite operations, infrastructure, and global spectrum licenses with global authorizations. Between that and the new filing, it's all set to dot the skies with thousands of satellites so you can make calls and text from the great outdoors.

To that end, Amazon Leo will distribute its D2D satellites across five orbital shells at altitudes of 335-360 miles (540-580 km) above the surface of the Earth.

The company noted its D2D service will also enable "communications for disaster response, global fleet management, remote operations across worksites and supply chains, IoT connectivity for remote sensors, and emergency messaging when ground-based networks are unavailable."

The consumer-oriented direct-to-cell service will go up against the one offered by Starlink in partnership with T-Mobile, which officially launched last July, and is also available to Verizon and AT&T customers. That costs about US$10-$15 a month, and supports texts, voice chat via WhatsApp, select apps like Google Maps, and 911 calls.

Amazon's existing satellite connectivity allows for broadband with 1-Gbps speeds using its Leo service and one of these receivers Amazon

This D2D launch will likely prove useful to avid explorers looking to wander beyond the reaches of civilization, as well as people who live and work in remote regions.

However, the trouble with satellites is that we already have a lot of them, and there are proposals for another 1.7 million. These will be used for communication, location services, reflecting sunlight on demand, and space data centers.

That could spell disaster for astronomy. Large satellite constellations can make it difficult to record observations for climate science and space research, and to detect potentially hazardous asteroids headed towards Earth.

There are ways to mitigate some of these effects – including darker satellite coatings – but it'll take a concerted effort from companies like Amazon to conscientiously apply them before deploying even more satellites into orbit.

Source: Amazon