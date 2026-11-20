The latest backpacking tent from the ultralight gear masters at Zpacks, the all-new DupleXL Pro adds length for taller adventurers without packing on a milligram of weight. In fact, it actually loses a touch of weight compared to the shorter Duplex Pro. But what does it give up in the process?

As you can garner from the name, the Duplex series comprises two-person versions of Zpacks' Plex solo trekking pole tents. The larger Duplex models don't quite dip into the sub-1-lb (454-g) weight depths of the Plex solos, of course, but they do all float comfortably under 20 ounces (567 g).

The new DupleXL Pro isn't so much a larger version of the original Duplex Pro but more of a complete rearranging of the Duplex floor plan. Like all Zpacks' tents, it's made from Dyneema Composite Fabric (DCF) to hit the lowest possible weights without giving up trail-ready integrity.

The olive fabric shown and the blue fabric in many other photos is the lightest option for the DupleXL Pro, a 0.55 oz/sq yd Dyneema construction Zpacks

By restructuring dimensions, Zpacks is able to stretch the DupleXL out to fit backpackers up to 6.5 feet (198 cm) tall comfortably without adding any weight. In fact, the new tent sheds close to 3 grams (0.1 oz) as compared to the Duplex Pro – not exactly a savings worth bragging about, and Zpacks does not, but it's certainly better than adding on those grams.

Diving into the numbers, the 19.1-oz (541 g) DupleXL Pro stretches its tub floor out to a generous length of 96 inches (244 cm) down the center while pulling it in to a narrower 40-in (102-cm) width. Those figures compare to the 84 x 50-in (213 x 127 cm) floor of the original 19.2-oz (544 g) Duplex Pro, giving the DupleXL Pro the length it needs to fit taller campers while sacrificing enough width that Zpacks calls it a 1.5-person tent as opposed to a full two-person.

Two people can fit, but it'll be a very cozy night of sleep with pads pushed to the sides of the tub floor Zpacks

That said, if you and your backpacking partner are tall and slender, you should be able to slide in comfortably enough. There are plenty of 20-in-wide (51-cm) sleeping pads that can squeeze in side by side for cushioning. On the other hand, if one or both of you is on the broader side, you'll probably want to call it a solo tent. The good news is, at that low of a weight, one person shouldn't have a problem carrying it alone rather than splitting components.

The DupleXL Pro relies on two 48-in (122-cm) trekking poles and a set of eight stakes to pitch, neither of which is included. Its symmetrical design lets you sleep in either direction, adjusting for wind, slope and views by simply rotating around inside without having to rotate the entire tent and re-stake it.

Zpacks has designed a compact footprint so the DupleXL Pro can fit into tight spots that other tents don't Zpacks

In order to improve space around the head for the tallest sleepers, Zpacks adds in riser struts at the head and foot of the tent to pull the fabric up and back via the Lineloc guy line tensioners, creating more volume around these areas. The generous 48-in (122-cm) peak height is spread across a 46-in (117-cm) ridge line between the side-mounted trekking poles so that both occupants can sit up at the same time.

The riser struts at both ends of the tent pull the fabric back so that it doesn't sit too close to one's head Zpacks

The DupleXL Pro uses what we've come to consider a hybrid design that falls between a full double-wall and a single-wall. It has a one-piece construction of stitched-together fabrics that features mesh door panels on the sides with integrated storm over-doors that stake out to deliver wind and rain protection while creating left and right vestibules.

The front and roof are made from the same waterproof DCF as the storm doors but with no mesh below them. The 6.8-in-high (17-cm) tub floor is crafted from a slightly heavier blend of Dyneema, and the fly stretches down below the lip of the floor to deliver better moisture protection. Taped seams shore up another potential vulnerability.

Because the fly and mesh are sewn together, there's no removing the entire fly on clear nights. However, the fly doors open via a central zipper, and sleepers can roll up one or both sides to increase airflow through the inner mesh. The rolled doors secure out of the way via magnetic toggles.

The outer fly doors feature a single center zipper, while the inner mesh doors open down the center and to the left and right Zpacks

The mesh doors, meanwhile, feature an upside-down T-shaped zipper track for convenient ingress and egress. In bad weather, campers can stake the DCF storm doors taut for the best protection without cutting off the air flowing through the spacing between those doors and mesh and through the two peak vents.

Zpacks says the DupleXL Pro can roll tightly into a small cylinder with a 5-in diameter and 12-in length (13 x 30 cm). The accompanying stuff sack measures 7 x 13 in (18 x 33 cm) so that you don't have to battle the tent repeatedly to get it stored and ready to hike.

The DupleXL Pro packs readily into an slightly oversized stuff sack for easy mornings Zpacks

Zpacks' 19.1-oz weight estimate includes the entire tent body, guy lines and Lineloc tensioners. The stuff sack adds another 0.3 oz (9 g), and stakes are also required. If shopping from Zpacks ultralight stake selection, eight stakes will add between 0.6 and 4.5 oz (16 and 128 g), bringing total tent weight up between 20 and 23.9 oz (566 and 678 g).

Trekking poles are a sunken weight since you'll carry those anyway ... and if you don't, you either want to camp with someone who does or find an ultralight tent with its own pole system. Unlike other Duplex series tents, the DupleXL's unique geometry means it can't be pitched with Zpacks' add-on Flex pole kit, but luckily there are plenty of ultralight backpacking tents with pole systems available.

The DupleXL Pro launched in October for an MSRP of US$849.

Source: Zpacks

