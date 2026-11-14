Hurricane-strength air tent inflates to house 10 people in 10 minutes

The latest launch in Heimplanet's iconic geodesic inflatable tent family, the Mavericks tent has been fully updated for 2026. Already capable of standing strong in 100-mph+ (161-km/h+) winds, the new version packs in even more toughness and extreme weather-shedding capability. It also gains some new colors that take inspiration from natural destinations ranging from wind-blown high desert to lava-ravaged lowlands. And yes, it inflates into full-blown 10-person form in as few as 10 minutes.

Heimplanet first introduced its latest improvements to its largest expedition tent in 2025, debuting a model it called Mavericks Blue Ice, a glacially inspired air-blown igloo with some critical reinforcements. The biggest change from older Mavericks models was the reinforced fabric shell that integrated a silicone/polyurethane-treated fabric for better tear resistance and overall durability, critical characteristics for a tent meant to camp the most extreme environments in the world.

The new Mavericks design suspends the roof from the frame to better shed precipitation Heimplanet

Other upgrades included a reworked roof suspended for better water drainage and snow shedding, revised ventilation aimed at better airflow – even in heavy storm conditions, and streamlined seams shored up with tougher waterproof tape. "Toughness" was clearly the target of the brief, and the Mavericks Blue Ice arrived looking readier than ever for globe-spanning expedition.

While Heimplanet would undoubtedly assure that there were no problems with older Mavericks, it made Blue Ice modifications in direct response to feedback it received from expedition teams who had put the tent through nature's roughest gauntlets, including on Antarctic expeditions.

Like other Heimplanet tents, the new Mavericks uses a geodesic inflatable exo-frame to hold its fabric in form Heimplanet

Heimplanet used the Blue Ice debut as something of a soft launch for the updated Mavericks line, and now it brings the tent roaring back with a broader "Mavericks 2026" rollout. The new lineup features the full slate of aforementioned improvements and adds buyer's choice of three color combos to boot.

We doubt the rather handsome glacial color scheme of the Blue Ice walked anyone back from a new Mavericks tent purchase last go-around (probably more the US$6,500 price tag), but the new colors are certainly equally compelling alternatives for those shopping this end of the four-season expedition-grade tent market.

The new Black/Dune version is a subtler, earthier take on the Mavericks, shaded to blend into its surroundings ... assuming those surroundings are not the volcanic sands of Iceland, where it stands out like a distress signal. Stick that thing in the American Southwest, though, and watch it blend into its local environs so completely as to attract coyotes or mountain lions to treat it like a den if left empty too long.

Fat-wheel trucking Iceland and camping in the new Mavericks Black/Dune Heimplanet

Those who'd prefer their tent blend naturally with the lava and ash of Icelandic volcano fields will find their home in the new Black/Red Mavericks. This one pairs a deep blood-red tent fabric with black interlocking air beams. Unlike the subtler Dune beige, the red will be easy to spot anywhere you adventure ... outside of maybe the lava-spewing summit of an active volcano.

Heimplanet rounds out the new Mavericks family with a white body/black beam option for those who want to keep it simple and neutral.

The 2026 Mavericks in Black/Red Heimplanet

Beyond the new upgrades and colors, the Mavericks remains the big, tough, easy-to-use expedition warrior it's been since launch in 2014. It, of course, maintains Heimplanet's signature Inflatable Diamond Grid exo-frame design, airing up in an estimated 10 minutes flat with a hand pump. Those crisscrossing air beams raise the tent to a full 92-in (234-cm) peak height that clears 6.5 feet (198 cm) of headroom inside.

As for the tent's hurricane strength, it's designed to stand tall in winds up to 112 mph (180 km/h), a speed that sits right near the border of Category 2 and Category 3 storms.

The Mavericks experienced 150-mph winds during its Antarctic escapades Heimplanet

The Mavericks sleeps up to 10 people on its 142-sq (13-sq m) floor, lying them out five per side with their heads up near the center line and bodies angled inward as shown in the diagram below. It has three doors for convenient ingress/egress and three round windows for natural light. The separate lower/upper ventilation system keeps air flowing and moisture moving.

Heimplanet dimensions and floor layout Heimplanet

Despite its huge size, the Mavericks remains easy to transport. It packs into a duffel bag measuring 39 x 24 x 16 in (100 x 60 x 40 cm) and weighs a highly manageable 55.5 lb (25 kg). In addition to the duffel bag, each tent comes with a removable ground sheet, repair kit with pump adapter, overhead shelf and window cover.

All three Mavericks colorways are available for preorder now. While 2026 buyers do get more color options, the downside of buying a Mavericks now as opposed to a year ago is a price hike of close to $500 – you're looking at a $6,935 price tag. Deliveries are set to begin in January 2027.

The short film below shows how the Mavericks has proven integral in Antarctic research.

'Time Capsule' - a HEIMPLANET Film - What are the origins of Life? On Earth and beyond?

Source: Heimplanet