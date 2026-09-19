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Tents

4-min turbo-inflatable cubic camp castle is now available in the USA

By C.C. Weiss
September 18, 2026
4-min turbo-inflatable cubic camp castle is now available in the USA
With its four-minute turbo inflation, the Cube tent doubles as a feasible beach day shelter as well as a longer term camping tent – assuming the beach isn't too crowded for it to fit, of course
With its four-minute turbo inflation, the Cube tent doubles as a feasible beach day shelter as well as a longer term camping tent – assuming the beach isn't too crowded for it to fit, of course
View 15 Images
With its four-minute turbo inflation, the Cube tent doubles as a feasible beach day shelter as well as a longer term camping tent – assuming the beach isn't too crowded for it to fit, of course
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With its four-minute turbo inflation, the Cube tent doubles as a feasible beach day shelter as well as a longer term camping tent – assuming the beach isn't too crowded for it to fit, of course
He's living the serious solo-camping life with this setup
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He's living the serious solo-camping life with this setup
Cube includes hanging points for accessories like a battery-powered fan – a welcome addition under the fierce, shadeless sun of Colorado's Front Range, host of the annual Overland Expo Mountain West Show where Cube introduced the tent to potential American buyers
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Cube includes hanging points for accessories like a battery-powered fan – a welcome addition under the fierce, shadeless sun of Colorado's Front Range, host of the annual Overland Expo Mountain West Show where Cube introduced the tent to potential American buyers
A overhead light is another good use for the integrated hanging points
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A overhead light is another good use for the integrated hanging points
The Cube tent's huge front and rear entryways provide clear views and plenty of fresh air on-demand
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The Cube tent's huge front and rear entryways provide clear views and plenty of fresh air on-demand
A cozy bedroom setup for two
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A cozy bedroom setup for two
We had previously seen the Cube tent in black and white, but Cube is now showing a green version on its South African site
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We had previously seen the Cube tent in black and white, but Cube is now showing a green version on its South African site
At 66 lb, the Cube Explorer Pro Edition is on the heavier side for a tent, but it packs conveniently in a carry bag for straightforward one- or two-person transport from car to pitch
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At 66 lb, the Cube Explorer Pro Edition is on the heavier side for a tent, but it packs conveniently in a carry bag for straightforward one- or two-person transport from car to pitch
Cube has officially brought its breed of big, spacious inflatable tent camping to the USA
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Cube has officially brought its breed of big, spacious inflatable tent camping to the USA
With its huge entryways and large porthole side windows, the Cube tent is always ready to bring in serious airflow, no matter which way the wind is blowing
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With its huge entryways and large porthole side windows, the Cube tent is always ready to bring in serious airflow, no matter which way the wind is blowing
At 6.6 feet high, the Cube is tall enough for nearly all campers to stand up comfortably – and those that are still too tall would have trouble standing completely straight in most tents
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At 6.6 feet high, the Cube is tall enough for nearly all campers to stand up comfortably – and those that are still too tall would have trouble standing completely straight in most tents
Cube was advertising a $1,999 early bird price at the Overland Expo Mountain West 2026
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Cube was advertising a $1,999 early bird price at the Overland Expo Mountain West 2026
Cube shows a particularly cozy bedroom setup in Colorado (the woman just happened to be peeking in at the setup when we quickly grabbed an almost-clear photo of the popular tent, but her look really matches the Cube's glamping style quite well)
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Cube shows a particularly cozy bedroom setup in Colorado (the woman just happened to be peeking in at the setup when we quickly grabbed an almost-clear photo of the popular tent, but her look really matches the Cube's glamping style quite well)
Cube was happy to show off its first US product launch at this year's Overland Expo Mountain West show ... and visitors like us were quite happy to check it out in person
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Cube was happy to show off its first US product launch at this year's Overland Expo Mountain West show ... and visitors like us were quite happy to check it out in person
A bedroom, office and living room
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A bedroom, office and living room
View gallery - 15 images

One of the more impressive tent innovations to emerge from 2025, Cube Air Tent debuted as a spinoff of South African inflatable tent trailer brand Alphago. The brand quickly took on a life of its own, and while it always offered to ship globally, it's now made an official US launch, stocking its big, blow-up tents locally for faster, easier delivery at a lower price. And the brand plans to expand its lineup of air-filled tents and camping gear, adding all kinds of new products in the US, South Africa and beyond.

No surprise that Cube hit the US market running with the product that put it on the map: the original Cube Explorer Pro Edition tent package. This model remains Cube's largest tent, and having checked it out in person at Cube's launch event at the recent Overland Expo Mountain West show, we can say it's definitely a big, breezy tent that invites you to spread out and get comfortable – regardless of whether you're standing around chatting at a trade show or hopping onto a mattress under the stars.

Cube was happy to show off its first US product launch at this year's Overland Expo Mountain West show ... and visitors like us were quite happy to check it out in person
Cube was happy to show off its first US product launch at this year's Overland Expo Mountain West show ... and visitors like us were quite happy to check it out in person

The thing that struck us most about the seeing the Cube tent in person was its towering height – 6.6 feet (2 m) sounds high from the start, but it feels even higher when the peak is nowhere close to anyone's head. The floor, meanwhile, offers 107 square feet (10 sq m) of space, designed to accommodate between four and six people.

That's not four people sardined together in alternating sleeping directions to optimize space, either, but two couples sleeping on their own cushy inflatable beds. Or you could set it up for seriously spacious solo camping like the guy below and live like a king camping in a foreign land. We reckon you could even fit actual home bedroom furniture in there without much of an issue:

A bedroom, office and living room
A bedroom, office and living room

Alternatively, you could set the Cube Explorer Pro up as a big, ol' sun shelter at the beach or park and enjoy the day without worrying about getting sunburned. With the available Turbo pump, it takes a mere four minutes to inflate those big inner air beams into full-standing form. Opt to go without that pump, and Cube still estimates a quick five- to seven-minute setup time with the included hand pump. So it's completely feasible to set it up quickly even if you're not spending the night. It includes a front awning that extends sun coverage outside the tent walls.

While it's tall, broad and supported by air, the Cube tent is designed to stand up to wind and weather. The heavy-duty TPU inner air frame is designed for stability in wind and resistance to puncture, while the 150D Oxford outer fabric and 420D ripstop floor offer 3,000-mm waterproofing.

Cube has officially brought its breed of big, spacious inflatable tent camping to the USA
Cube has officially brought its breed of big, spacious inflatable tent camping to the USA

The Cube tent can be packed up just as quickly as it inflates into form, and Cube notes that it's made the accompanying carry bag oversized by 30% to provide some room for error when squeezing, rolling, wringing and flying elbowing all the air out. We imagine it will take the uninitiated a little longer out in the dust and mud of the wild than the four minutes it took the Cube rep we watched do it on crisp, dry grass in a short video, but it's good to have goals to shoot for. And four minutes from wake-up to packed up is a worthy goal.

Once packed, the Cube Air Explorer Pro weighs 66 lb (30 kg) inside the 38 x 26 x 20-in (97 x 66 x 51-cm) carry bag. That's not light by any stretch, but all that living space doesn't come without a serious amount of material. Plus, you're not meant to carry it far – from home to car, then car to campsite pitch, and then reversed.

At 66 lb, the Cube Explorer Pro Edition is on the heavier side for a tent, but it packs conveniently in a carry bag for straightforward one- or two-person transport from car to pitch
At 66 lb, the Cube Explorer Pro Edition is on the heavier side for a tent, but it packs conveniently in a carry bag for straightforward one- or two-person transport from car to pitch

The Cube Explorer Pro is available for order in the US now for an advertised special early bird price of $1,999, a $400 discount off the $2,399 MSRP. And unlike prior to the company's official US expansion, you no longer have to work out shipping costs from South Africa.

The Explorer Pro Edition is just the tip of the iceberg of Cube's American plans, as the company already has a whole list of "coming soon" products for the US market, as well as South Africa. Those will include the link modules that allow campers to connect multiple Cube tents together into a tent city, the Cube Solo inflatable swag-style tent, and the new Cube Duo two-person tent. We'll take a closer look at the newer products as they hit the market.

Source: Cube USA

View gallery - 15 images

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TentsTentInflatableoverland-expo-mountain-2026CampingOutdoors and Camping
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C.C. Weiss
C.C. Weiss
Based near Salt Lake City, Utah, Chris joined the New Atlas team in 2011 and now serves as the automotive, outdoor and camping editor, traveling extensively to gather the latest news on cars, outdoor sports gear and other innovations designed to help people experience and enjoy the greater world around them.

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