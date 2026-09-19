4-min turbo-inflatable cubic camp castle is now available in the USA

One of the more impressive tent innovations to emerge from 2025, Cube Air Tent debuted as a spinoff of South African inflatable tent trailer brand Alphago. The brand quickly took on a life of its own, and while it always offered to ship globally, it's now made an official US launch, stocking its big, blow-up tents locally for faster, easier delivery at a lower price. And the brand plans to expand its lineup of air-filled tents and camping gear, adding all kinds of new products in the US, South Africa and beyond.

No surprise that Cube hit the US market running with the product that put it on the map: the original Cube Explorer Pro Edition tent package. This model remains Cube's largest tent, and having checked it out in person at Cube's launch event at the recent Overland Expo Mountain West show, we can say it's definitely a big, breezy tent that invites you to spread out and get comfortable – regardless of whether you're standing around chatting at a trade show or hopping onto a mattress under the stars.

Cube was happy to show off its first US product launch at this year's Overland Expo Mountain West show ... and visitors like us were quite happy to check it out in person CC Weiss/New Atlas

The thing that struck us most about the seeing the Cube tent in person was its towering height – 6.6 feet (2 m) sounds high from the start, but it feels even higher when the peak is nowhere close to anyone's head. The floor, meanwhile, offers 107 square feet (10 sq m) of space, designed to accommodate between four and six people.

That's not four people sardined together in alternating sleeping directions to optimize space, either, but two couples sleeping on their own cushy inflatable beds. Or you could set it up for seriously spacious solo camping like the guy below and live like a king camping in a foreign land. We reckon you could even fit actual home bedroom furniture in there without much of an issue:

A bedroom, office and living room Cube Air Tent

Alternatively, you could set the Cube Explorer Pro up as a big, ol' sun shelter at the beach or park and enjoy the day without worrying about getting sunburned. With the available Turbo pump, it takes a mere four minutes to inflate those big inner air beams into full-standing form. Opt to go without that pump, and Cube still estimates a quick five- to seven-minute setup time with the included hand pump. So it's completely feasible to set it up quickly even if you're not spending the night. It includes a front awning that extends sun coverage outside the tent walls.

While it's tall, broad and supported by air, the Cube tent is designed to stand up to wind and weather. The heavy-duty TPU inner air frame is designed for stability in wind and resistance to puncture, while the 150D Oxford outer fabric and 420D ripstop floor offer 3,000-mm waterproofing.

Cube has officially brought its breed of big, spacious inflatable tent camping to the USA Cube Air Tent/Alphago

The Cube tent can be packed up just as quickly as it inflates into form, and Cube notes that it's made the accompanying carry bag oversized by 30% to provide some room for error when squeezing, rolling, wringing and flying elbowing all the air out. We imagine it will take the uninitiated a little longer out in the dust and mud of the wild than the four minutes it took the Cube rep we watched do it on crisp, dry grass in a short video, but it's good to have goals to shoot for. And four minutes from wake-up to packed up is a worthy goal.

Once packed, the Cube Air Explorer Pro weighs 66 lb (30 kg) inside the 38 x 26 x 20-in (97 x 66 x 51-cm) carry bag. That's not light by any stretch, but all that living space doesn't come without a serious amount of material. Plus, you're not meant to carry it far – from home to car, then car to campsite pitch, and then reversed.

At 66 lb, the Cube Explorer Pro Edition is on the heavier side for a tent, but it packs conveniently in a carry bag for straightforward one- or two-person transport from car to pitch Cube Air Tent/Alphago

The Cube Explorer Pro is available for order in the US now for an advertised special early bird price of $1,999, a $400 discount off the $2,399 MSRP. And unlike prior to the company's official US expansion, you no longer have to work out shipping costs from South Africa.

The Explorer Pro Edition is just the tip of the iceberg of Cube's American plans, as the company already has a whole list of "coming soon" products for the US market, as well as South Africa. Those will include the link modules that allow campers to connect multiple Cube tents together into a tent city, the Cube Solo inflatable swag-style tent, and the new Cube Duo two-person tent. We'll take a closer look at the newer products as they hit the market.

Source: Cube USA