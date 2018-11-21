About 1.5 million years ago, a variety of tetra fish known as Astyanax Mexicanus lived in the rivers of Northern Mexico – they're still found there today. Some of them would periodically get washed into caves by seasonal floods, and once those floods eventually stopped occurring, the fish were permanently trapped in those caves. Over time, they evolved to lose their eyesight and pigmentation. Their counterparts that were still in the rivers, however, remained as they always had been.