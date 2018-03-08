There are a lot of optional extras and upgrades available for the Swallowtail(Credit: Tiny House Company)

This distinctive-looking towable dwelling was designed by Australia's Tiny House Company. Named Swallowtail after its butterfly roof, it has a well thought-out interior layout that saves space with a drop-down ladder. It gets power from an RV-style hookup as standard, but those who want to cut the cord and run off-the-grid can do so with extras like a rainwater collection system, solar power, and composting toilet.







The Swallowtail measures 7.2 m (23 ft) long and is covered in textured ply cladding and corrugated sheeting. The door and glazing (much of which is louvered) were situated to promote ventilation. According to the Tiny House Company, it can withstand high winds too.

Inside, the Swallowtail looks relatively spacious and open, considering its size. The living room is on the right and has a sofa bed. To the left lies a small dining table, a desk area with shelving, and a kitchen with a large countertop and four-burner stove and oven. A sink and some more cupboard space is located opposite. The kitchen units come from Ikea.

The loft is accessed by a drop-down ladder that's left in the up position when not in use, saving floor space. While this is a pretty typical way to access a loft in brick and mortar homes, it seems such a good fit for tiny houses that we're surprised we don't see it more often. The Swallowtail's bathroom contains a shower, toilet and vanity unit.

There are a lot of optional extras available for the Swallowtail, such as its layout and appliances. Highlights include a solar power kit comprising a 1.5kW solar array and batteries, a rainwater collection system that makes use of the butterfly roof, a greywater system, and a composting toilet.

The most novel upgrade though is an electric queen-sized raising bed with winch system. We've no information on how this works, but assume that it's similar to the model in the firm's earlier prototype Portal tiny house.