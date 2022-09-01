Cheap and cheerful Potting Shed wins 2022 Shed of the Year

The winner of 2022's Cuprinol Shed of the Year competition has finally been announced. Lancashire-based sheddie Kelly Howarth has received the prize for her low-budget creation The Potting Shed, which is primarily built from recycled doors and wooden pallets.

Haworth, who is an avid gardener, created the shed with help from her husband Derrick. The pair constructed the 2 x 3 m (6.5 x 9.8 ft) structure on Haworth's modest urban allotment plot over a period of around five weeks.

The shed cost roughly £200 (US$230) in all, with most of the materials being sourced locally using online selling groups. The interior is arranged around a central space that's used as the actual potting area for preparing plants, and receives lots of natural light thanks to all the glazing in the doors, plus a roof made from transparent corrugated plastic. Some storage space has been installed and there is even a small bathroom with a composting toilet and gravity fed sink. There's also a seating area outside.

The Potting Shed's interior is mostly taken up by an area for preparing plants Cuprinol

The Potting Shed topped the Shed of the Year's Budget category in a public vote before being declared the overall winner by a panel of judges. Howarth has now received a prize of £1,000 ($1,150), a personalized Shed of the Year plaque, and some Cuprinol products for her efforts.

"I'm over the moon to have won this year's Cuprinol Shed of the Year," enthused Howarth. "It's been a real labor of love and I haven't stopped dancing since I found out the wonderful news. I was inspired by my dad's shed and after waiting years for a plot, I couldn't wait to build my own. It's just so peaceful, I can stay in the shed for hours on end, in fact, I often lose track of time while I'm down at the allotment. It was fun being able to share the journey with people on Instagram – it even encouraged others to start collecting doors for their own ventures too!"

Source: Reader Sheds