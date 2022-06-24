© 2022 New Atlas
Tiny spaces, big ideas: 2022 Shed of the Year finalists announced

By Adam Williams
June 24, 2022
Fairy Garden was designed by Laura Montgomery and was built on her grandfather's farmland. She spent much of her time during the COVID-19 lockdown working on what is now her place to escape and get away from it all. The project, a finalist in the Nature's Haven category, is one of 21 amazing sheds highlighted in this year's Cuprinol Shed of the Year competition
Ellie's Rest was designed by Simon Jones and was inspired by his love of the natural environment and desire to spend more time in it. The project is a finalist in the Nature's Haven category
Esme's Hang Out was designed by Sarah Anderson for her daughter during COVID-19 lockdown. The project is a finalist in the Cabin/Summerhouse category
Goostrey's World of Natural History Museum was designed by Janet Raven and was created at a school to offer unique learning opportunities for children who struggle to interact with other children at playtime. The project is a finalist in the Unexpected/Unique category
Jane's Folly was designed by Jane Dorner and was inspired by her passion for historic buildings. The project is a finalist in the Unexpected/Unique category
Luna Blush Salon was designed by Nicola Lewis. After closing her business of seven years, Lewis opened this shed-based alternative, which was built using reclaimed materials, to offer hair and beauty treatments from home. The project is a finalist in the Workshop/Studio category
Mr G's Extraordinary Eco Shed was designed by Glenn Robert George and built using recycled materials, which he uses as a social space for family and friends. The project is a finalist in the Nature's Haven category
Perfectly Imperfect was designed by Kate Seeger and serves as a space to hold creative workshops for her community. The project is a finalist in the Budget category
Ruth's Workshop was designed by Ruth Amos as a space to work from home for the Kids Invent Stuff YouTube channel she co-runs. The project is a finalist in the Workshop/Studio category
Small Bar One was designed by Dean Scoggins and is named after the bar chain where he and his wife met. He worked on the project with his father, who recently passed away, so it now holds special meaning to him. The project is a finalist in the Pub/Entertainment category
Ted's Ska Bar was designed by Clare Davies, who was inspired by ska music while creating the unique space. The project is a finalist in the Pub/Entertainment category
The Apothecary Den was designed by Rachel Carpenter and is defined by its striking stained-glass windows. The project is a finalist in the Cabin/Summerhouse category
The Boat House was designed by Angela Huggett. It replicates the feeling of being on vacation and will be used as a crafting and exercise space. The project is a finalist in the Cabin/Summerhouse category
The Cariad Wendy House was designed by Rebecca Cariad. It was a COVID-19 lockdown and maternity leave project and is now used as a play space for her son and daughter. The project is a finalist in the Lockdown category
The Dog was designed by Julie Ward and is envisioned as an all-round entertainment space for when the family come to visit. The project is a finalist in the Budget category
The Haar Hut was designed by Alan Bremner. It incorporates design elements inspired by trips to Morocco and Bali, as well as his wife's own artwork. The project is a finalist in the Lockdown category
The Hangar Hangout was designed by Mark Beresford, who built the RAF-inspired space from recycled materials. The project is a finalist in the Lockdown category
The Potting Shed was designed by Kelly Haworth and is inspired by the sheddie's love of upcycling and repurposing. The project is a finalist in the Budget category
The Temple of Vaccina is open to visitors to learn about the stories of people from around the world working to protect us from disease through vaccination. The project is a finalist in the Unexpected/ Unique category
The Winchester was designed by Andrew Tittensor. It was created using a wide variety of reclaimed materials, and is used as a space for gatherings with family and friends. The project is a finalist in the Pub/Entertainment category
The Wood Art Workshop was designed by Ali Hughson. The shed was inspired by the work of J.R.R Tolkien, and is filled with artwork related to his classic stories, complete with Hobbit House-style door. The project is a finalist in the Workshop/Studio category
A total of 21 finalists have been announced for this year's Cuprinol Shed of the Year competition. Packed full of interesting designs by passionate amateur "sheddies" working to a shoestring budget, highlights include an aircraft hangar-like build made using recycled materials and a light-filled creation that's inspired by historic buildings.

The 2022 Cuprinol Shed of the Year marks the annual competition's 16th year and attracted 260 entries. These were then narrowed down to just 21 finalists, which are in turn split between seven categories: Budget, Cabin/Summerhouse, Lockdown, Nature's Haven, Pub & Entertainment, Unexpected/Unique, Workshop/Studio.

"We've seen some first-of-their-kind designs, making it nearly impossible to whittle down to just three from each category," said head judge and Shed of the Year founder, Andrew Wilcox. "One great thing that has come from successive lockdowns is how much it has inspired people's creativity, and it's great that this has been channeled into the design of their own little escapes.

"These past years, more than ever, have shown just how much a role our gardens and sheds can play in our lives and the different ways they can be used. It's been great to see shed enthusiasts old and new come up with some truly fantastic ideas, which we hope will inspire the next generation of shed enthusiasts."

We've chosen some highlights below, but head to the gallery to see each of the finalist designs from the 2022 Cuprinol Shed of the Year competition. As always, we'll be back in a few months with the winner.

Jane's Folly was designed by Jane Dorner and was inspired by her passion for historic buildings. The project is a finalist in the Unexpected/Unique category

Jane Dorner's shed, Jane's Folly, is an entrant in the Unique/Unexpected category. Located in London, the compact five-sided shed is inspired by the owner's love for historical buildings and was created with the help of an architect friend.

The multipurpose shed serves as a cosy coffee and cocktails hangout, a storage space for garden cushions, and a "cabinet of curiosities." It was designed with two chairs and a table in mind, but corner seating and folding seats allow up to seven people to squeeze in, if necessary.

It's constructed from cedar shiplap, has Gothic-style doors and windows, decorative castellations, cedar shingles and is topped by a glass pyramid-shaped skylight. The interior has a parquet floor which was sourced from another building, as well as mirrored windows to help make it feel larger than it actually is.

The Hangar Hangout was designed by Mark Beresford, who built the RAF-inspired space from recycled materials. The project is a finalist in the Lockdown category

The Hangar Hangout was designed by Mark Beresford and is located in Cheshire. It's an entrant in the Lockdown category and Beresford was inspired to create it in honor of his father, who was in the RAF in the 1960s.

The shed was conceived as a much-needed escape in a busy house during a period of COVID-19 lockdown in England and is well stocked with mains power, Wi-Fi, a sofa bed, table and chairs, plus a TV and a fridge. It pulls double-duty as both an office and a party room.

It was constructed using recycled scaffolding boards and the windows were given away free following a house renovation. The base was made from an old trampoline which gives it the distinctive hangar-like shape. The only thing new was the corrugated steel roofing sheets.

