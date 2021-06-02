© 2021 New Atlas
Tiny Houses

Impressive finalists revealed for 2021 Shed of the Year competition

By Adam Williams
June 02, 2021
Clutterbuck Lodge, by Martin Gabbutt, is an artist studio and place to have a drink with friends, and is made from recycled furniture. The project, a finalist in the Cabin/Summerhouse category, is one of 22 amazing sheds highlighted in this year's Cuprinol Shed of the Year competition
The Peculiar Pear was designed by Ally Scott and serves as her painting studio. The project is a finalist in the Workshop/Studio category
Shobie's Hair and Wig Shed, by Shobie Lee, provides wigs for people who suffer from cancer, alopecia, and other diseases. The project is a finalist in the Workshop/Studio category
The Chitty Inventor's Workshop was originally built as a space to make a full-scale roadworthy Chitty Chitty Bang Bang replica. It then evolved into a workshop, in which owner Nicholas Pointing makes miniature ride-on vehicles. The project is a finalist in the Workshop/Studio category
Grandad Arcade was designed by proud grandfather Gary Pound and contains over 50 classic arcade machines dating from the 1950s to 1980s. The project is a finalist in the Unexpected/Unique category
Bungy's Backyard Bar was created by John, who prefers not to share his full name. At first glance it looks like a standard shed but opens out into a pub with everything from darts to a karaoke disco. The project is a finalist in the Unexpected/Unique category
Diane Goring's Away With The Fairies is a place of calm for Goring, who is a nurse, and allows her to unwind and relax after work. The project is a finalist in the Unexpected/Unique category
Alex Reynolds' The Snug is a cosy pub complete with seating, beer pump, and wine rack. The project is a finalist in the Pub/Entertainment category
Mick & Sue's Peaky Blinders Bar, by Michael Vermiglio, is used for family parties and is inspired by the British TV show of the same name. The project is a finalist in the Pub/Entertainment category
Creme De Menthe - 70s Summer Bar was created by Danielle Zarb-Cousin and provides its owner with a place to relax with a cocktail. The project is a finalist in the Pub/Entertainment category
Jill Clark's The Shed was originally a metal frame gazebo which was destroyed in a storm. Rather than throw it away, the owner used it as a base for a cosy new getaway made from recycled and scrap materials like wooden pallets. The project is a finalist in the Nature's Haven category
The Hideaway, by Rosemary Hoult, started with the idea of a bird table and became a bird hide/place to relax made from recycled scaffold boards and timber. The project is a finalist in the Nature's Haven category
Batbarn, by Fred, was created to address the issue of horseshoe bats' disappearing habitat and is inspired by a medieval post and rail building. The project is a finalist in the Nature's Haven category
Winterwood, by Mark Campbell, is a cabin styled as a fairytale castle built during the 2020 COVID-19 lockdown in England to inspire his grandchildren. The project is a finalist in the Lockdown category
The Pentagon, by Paul Richardson, is a place for family and friends to relax with a drink. It's built using recycled materials like scaffolding planks and old glass. A wood-burning stove keeps the interior warm and cosy. The project is a finalist in the Lockdown category
The Oratory Of St Joseph, by Father Len Black, was used to stream Mass each day for Catholics from around the world. Black originally bought it in kit form and has adapted and extended it over 22 years. The project is a finalist in the Lockdown category
Balnaird Chapel, by Martin Anderson, is based on an old towing cabin and clad and steepled in corrugated iron to replicate a traditional tin chapel. It's used by the community in the rural Scottish Highlands. The project is a finalist in the Lockdown category
Kieran Bentham's The Shed is an A-frame cabin with a glass and aluminum framed front. Its interior includes a mezzanine bedroom, wood-burning stove, and bar. The project is a finalist in the Cabin/Summerhouse category
The Bra Boss Of Kent HQ, by Joanna van Blommestein, offers private bra fitting appointments. The project is a finalist in the Cabin/Summerhouse category
Tranquillity Base, by Les Rowe, was made from recycled materials and has a trap door in the center of its floor that's used to hide gifts for visitors. The project is a finalist in the Budget category
Clock Tower Shed, by Adam Krzempek, is a normal garden shed that has a clock tower on the roof. It's made from two old bedside cabinets. The project is a finalist in the Budget category
A Ba Ra Ya, by Paul & Mineyo, was made from recycled materials and is conceived as a very small traditional Japanese tea house. The project is a finalist in the Budget category
The finalists have been announced for the annual Cuprinol Shed of the Year competition. One of the most interesting architecture competitions around, what it lacks in big names and budget, it makes up for with clever design ideas by enthusiastic amateur builders, with highlights including a shed made from scrap materials and another styled to look like a fairytale castle.

Now in its 15th year, the Cuprinol Shed of the Year 2021 competition attracted a record-breaking 331 entrants. These have been whittled down to 22 finalists, which are split into nine categories: Budget, Cabin/Summerhouse, Pub & Entertainment, Unexpected/Unique, Workshop/Studio, Nature's Haven, and Lockdown.

"The past year has been an incredibly challenging time for all of us and, now more than ever, we're aware of how important the humble shed can be," says head judge and Shed of the Year founder Andrew Wilcox. "Sheds are not just unloved, brown structures at the bottom of the garden that house tools and household junk, they are vital spaces where you can go to relax, work on a project or burn off some steam. The high-caliber entries this year really prove why we set up the competition in the first place – to highlight the valuable role sheds can play in our lives, in our businesses and the positive impact they have on our wellbeing."

We've selected some highlights that caught our eye, but head to the gallery to see each of the 22 finalists in the Cuprinol Shed of the Year 2021 competition – and we'll be back with the winner in a few months.

Simply named The Shed, this nice little getaway by Tyne-and-Wear-based sheddie Jill Clark and her family is a finalist in the Nature's Haven category.

The project started as a metal frame gazebo, but after a violent storm destroyed it, Clark and her family used wooden pallets and packing containers to build a replacement. Wooden doors were sourced for free, and it's topped by reclaimed slate tiles. The shed even includes a rainwater capture system, as well as a solar panel for powering lighting and a radio. The interior looks cosy and is kept warm throughout the winter with a wood-burning stove that's occasionally used for cooking too.

Winterwood, by Derbyshire's Mark Campbell, is an entrant in the Lockdown category. Having always wanted to build a treehouse for his sons but never finding time to build one, he endeavored to finally get around to it for his grandchildren during England's months-long COVID-19 lockdown.

It sounds like a real labor of love for Campbell, who had absolutely no prior experience with this kind of thing until starting the project. For inspiration, he studied fairytale story books owned by his granddaughter and purchased all the wood and tools he needed, learning along the way. The finished cabin now stands at a height of 12 ft (3.6 m) and has an intimate interior that's full of toys and teddies.

Inspired by the movie Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, the Chitty Inventor's Workshop, by Nicholas Pointing, is located on the Isle of Wight and is an entry in the Workshop/Studio category.

The project originally began as a simple place to construct a full-scale roadworthy Chitty Chitty Bang Bang replica car. Pointing eventually went on to build a smaller version of the novelty car based on a ride-on lawnmower, before following up with a pint-sized VW camper based on a mobility scooter and then some kind of Tardis-type contraption inspired by the popular Brit TV show, Dr Who.

Source: Readers Sheds

