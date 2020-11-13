© 2020 New Atlas
Compact tiny house for two puts the focus on the view

By Adam Williams
November 13, 2020
The Ala Köl is clad in cedar and black aluminum
The Ala Köl is clad in cedar and black aluminum
The Ala Köl measures 6 m (19.6 ft) in length
The Ala Köl's bathroom contains a toilet, shower, and a washing machine
The Ala Köl's interior is light filled thanks to its generous glazing
The Ala Köl's bedroom is a typical tiny house-style bedroom with a low ceiling and also includes some storage space
The Ala Köl's only bedroom is reached by a storage-integrated staircase, which adds some much-needed storage space to the compact home
The Ala Köl's living room is quite small and includes a drop-down dining table and a sofa
The Ala Köl's interior is finished in spruce and walnut
The Ala Köl's kitchen is snug by North American tiny house standards, but for a French tiny house is relatively well-proportioned
Visitors enter the Ala Köl into the living room
The Ala Köl's living room features a high ceiling and is light-filled thanks to all its glazing, flattering the snug space
The Ala Köl is based on a double-axle trailer and comprises a spruce frame
The Ala Köl has a modern exterior design and is topped by an aluminum roof
Being a French tiny house and subject to strict towing laws, the Ala Köl measures just 6 m (19.6 ft) in length. Such a small space is bound to feel a little cramped inside for two people living in it full time, so to try and mitigate this, Baluchon has added a simple, unfussy interior with generous glazing that frames the view and offers lots of natural light inside.

The Ala Köl tiny house is named after a lake its owners once visited together while traveling in Kyrgyzstan. It features a modern exterior design and is based on a double-axle trailer. It's finished in cedar and aluminum, with a spruce frame.

Visitors enter at one end into the living room, which has a high ceiling and looks light-filled thanks to the abundance of windows. It contains a sofa and a folding dining table that Baluchon says seats up to four, at a squeeze. Nearby is the kitchen, which consists of two walnut worktops and includes a sink, fridge, an oven and propane-powered four-burner stove, as well as storage space. The bathroom is connected to the kitchen and is accessed through a small partition door. The bathroom itself features a toilet, shower, a washing machine, and a large wardrobe for storage space – though curiously there appears to be no sink, unlike Baluchon's other recent models, such as Mogote.

There's just one bedroom in the Ala Köl, which is reached by a storage-integrated staircase. It's a typical tiny house-style bedroom with a low ceiling and fits in a double bed, with glazing on one side that runs the length of the bed. There's also some storage space inside.

The Ala Köl gets power from a standard RV-style hookup and features cotton, linen and hemp insulation in the floors and walls, and wood fiber in the ceiling.

We've no word on the price of this model.

Source: Baluchon

