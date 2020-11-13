Compact tiny house for two puts the focus on the view

Being a French tiny house and subject to strict towing laws, the Ala Köl measures just 6 m (19.6 ft) in length. Such a small space is bound to feel a little cramped inside for two people living in it full time, so to try and mitigate this, Baluchon has added a simple, unfussy interior with generous glazing that frames the view and offers lots of natural light inside.

The Ala Köl tiny house is named after a lake its owners once visited together while traveling in Kyrgyzstan. It features a modern exterior design and is based on a double-axle trailer. It's finished in cedar and aluminum, with a spruce frame.

Visitors enter at one end into the living room, which has a high ceiling and looks light-filled thanks to the abundance of windows. It contains a sofa and a folding dining table that Baluchon says seats up to four, at a squeeze. Nearby is the kitchen, which consists of two walnut worktops and includes a sink, fridge, an oven and propane-powered four-burner stove, as well as storage space. The bathroom is connected to the kitchen and is accessed through a small partition door. The bathroom itself features a toilet, shower, a washing machine, and a large wardrobe for storage space – though curiously there appears to be no sink, unlike Baluchon's other recent models, such as Mogote.

The Ala Köl's living room features a high ceiling and is light-filled thanks to all its glazing, flattering the snug space Baluchon

There's just one bedroom in the Ala Köl, which is reached by a storage-integrated staircase. It's a typical tiny house-style bedroom with a low ceiling and fits in a double bed, with glazing on one side that runs the length of the bed. There's also some storage space inside.

The Ala Köl gets power from a standard RV-style hookup and features cotton, linen and hemp insulation in the floors and walls, and wood fiber in the ceiling.

We've no word on the price of this model.

Source: Baluchon