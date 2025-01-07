© 2025 New Atlas
Shipping container tiny house has room for people and vehicles too

By Adam Williams
January 07, 2025
The Augustine is a shipping container-based tiny house that can fit an ATV or similar small vehicle in its garage, depending on how it's configured
The Augustine is based on a 40-ft (12.2-m) shipping container that has been painted gray and modified with windows and a door
The Augustine's interior includes an open living space with a kitchen, living room, and dining area
The Augustine's interior is finished in pine walls, with vinyl flooring, and shiplap ceiling
The Augustine's garage area can be used to host vehicles or as a bedroom with a double bed or bunkbeds
The Augustine includes a bathroom with a sink, shower, and a flushing toilet
The Augustine's garage area can be used to host vehicles or as a bedroom with either a double bed or bunkbeds
The Augustine's garage area opens up directly to the outside
Following its shipping container-based sauna, Backcountry Containers once again showcases the versatility of the metal boxes with its Augustine tiny house. A good fit for rural living or as a hunting lodge, it features a flexible bedroom and garage space that can be used to house people or vehicles.

The Augustine is based on a 40-ft (12.2-m) shipping container that's painted a uniform dark gray – or "Iron Ore" – and has been modified with insulation, windows, and a front door. The interior is finished in pine walls, with vinyl flooring and a shiplap ceiling.

The layout is compact but focused on flexibility. Its front door opens onto an open living area which contains a large sofa, and a dining table and chairs for two. However, if preferred, this area can be turned into a bedroom with either a sofa bed or bunk beds.

The kitchen is nearby. This is simple and includes a small fridge, sink, and cabinetry, alongside a coffee machine and room for some more appliances.

Elsewhere in the tiny house is the bathroom. This looks quite snug, as you'd expect, though does host a flushing toilet, a sink, and a shower.

Over on the opposite side of the container to the living room is the garage space. Obviously you're not parking a large family vehicle in this thing, though it should be suitable for an ATV, or something similar, and the area opens to the outside for easy access. Alternatively, it can be set up as a master bedroom or again can have multiple bunkbeds fitted, depending on requirements.

As standard, the Augustine comes with hookups for power and water but it can also be upgraded to run off-the-grid with water tanks and solar panels. Other options include a rooftop deck with staircase, and a wood-burning stove, though tricking it out like this will of course increase the price significantly.

The Augustine model shown is currently up for sale for US$75,000.

Source: Backcountry Containers

