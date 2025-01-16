© 2025 New Atlas
Tiny Houses

Contemporary tiny house fits full-time living into length of just 20 ft

By Adam Williams
January 16, 2025
The Cardabelle is a compact tiny house with contemporary styling that's fit for full-time small living
The Cardabelle is based on a double-axle trailer and has a length of just 20 ft (6 m)
The Cardabelle is a compact tiny house with contemporary styling that's fit for full-time small living
The Cardabelle's exterior is finished in red cedar and aluminum
The Cardabelle's generous glazing helps fill the interior with natural light
The Cardabelle's entrance opens onto the living room, which is small and includes a sofa bed and some storage, plus an electric radiator
The Cardabelle's kitchen takes up much of the ground floor's available floorspace
The Cardabelle's kitchen includes a small breakfast bar for two that doubles as a home office area
The Cardabelle's kitchen includes an oven, two-burner propane-powered stove, fridge, sink, and cabinetry
The Cardabelle's bedroom is reached by storage-integrated staircase
The Cardabelle's bathroom includes a shower, toilet, and vanity sink
The Cardabelle's loft bedroom features a low ceiling and a double bed
The Cardabelle offers a contemporary take on downsizing that balances space constraints and comfort to allow up to two people to embrace full-time life on wheels, despite its modest length of just 20 ft (6 m).

The Cardabelle, by France's Baluchon, is based on a double-axle trailer and finished in red cedar and aluminum, with a spruce frame and insulation made from recycled cotton, linen and hemp. Its small size isn't exceptional in Europe, though it's less than half the length of North American models like the Tellico, for example, and far more portable for those that want to move from place to place.

The home's entrance opens onto its living room, which is definitely on the small side, but doesn't look too cramped thanks to its generous glazing. It includes a sofa bed with integrated storage and some shelving above.

Much of the downstairs' limited floorspace is taken up by the kitchen. This is actually relatively well-stocked, by French tiny house standards at least, and features an oven, a fridge, a two-burner propane-powered stove, a sink, and cabinetry. It also has solid oak countertops and a breakfast bar for two that doubles as a home working area. This contains a small concealed nook for the owner's work laptop.

The Cardabelle's kitchen takes up much of the ground floor's available floorspace
The Cardabelle's bathroom is on the opposite side of the home to the living room and is accessed from the kitchen. It contains a shower, a vanity sink, and a toilet.

There's just one bedroom in this tiny house and it's reached by the ubiquitous storage-integrated staircase. The bedroom itself is a typical loft style space with a low ceiling and a double bed, plus there's a little more storage in there too.

We've no word on the cost of the Cardabelle, but Baluchon's models typically start at €85,000 (roughly US$87,000).

Source: Baluchon

