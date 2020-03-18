© 2020 New Atlas
Tiny Houses

Ultra flexible tiny house moves from ambitious concept to pre-order

By Adam Williams
March 18, 2020
Ultra flexible tiny house move...
Casa Ojalá is expected to be completed and out for delivery in late 2020
Casa Ojalá is expected to be completed and out for delivery in late 2020
View 9 Images
Casa Ojalá is now available for pre-order
1/9
Casa Ojalá is now available for pre-order
Casa Ojalá's interior layout will be very flexible
2/9
Casa Ojalá's interior layout will be very flexible
Casa Ojalá will feature a rooftop terrace area
3/9
Casa Ojalá will feature a rooftop terrace area
Casa Ojalá will feature two bedrooms
4/9
Casa Ojalá will feature two bedrooms
Casa Ojalá will be available in multiple finishes using multiple materials
5/9
Casa Ojalá will be available in multiple finishes using multiple materials
Casa Ojalá consists of a steel frame, with wood and fabric walls
6/9
Casa Ojalá consists of a steel frame, with wood and fabric walls
Casa Ojalá is expected to be completed and out for delivery in late 2020
7/9
Casa Ojalá is expected to be completed and out for delivery in late 2020
The first Casa Ojalá prototype is currently being constructed
8/9
The first Casa Ojalá prototype is currently being constructed
Casa Ojalá is expected to be completed and out for delivery in late 2020
9/9
Casa Ojalá is expected to be completed and out for delivery in late 2020
View gallery - 9 images

You could be forgiven for assuming that the Casa Ojalá tiny house concept we covered last year was too ambitious to actually be realized, but a prototype is indeed being built and readied for production. Some additional details on the flexible tiny house have been made available and pre-orders are now open.

To recap, Casa Ojalá is an attractive (non-towable) tiny house designed by architect Beatrice Bonzanigo that features a small 27-sq-m (290-sq-ft) footprint. Its big selling point is its flexibility, which will allow the dwelling to be configured into lots of different variations (the press release actually says a thousand) and it's also being promoted as suitable for glamping, hotels, and more.

Casa Ojalá will feature two bedrooms
Casa Ojalá will feature two bedrooms

Its interior will include a main living space, a primary bedroom with a double bed and a secondary bedroom with a single bed, plus a bathtub and sunken toilet area, and a rooftop terrace that’s reached by a ladder inside. Using a system of pulleys and cranks, the occupant will be able to arrange a complex array of wooden and fabric sliding walls to turn a living room into an extension of the bathroom, or to open up the entire home to the outside, for example. Built-in furniture like the wardrobe or bedside table will be also be movable, so the user can pull them out for use or keep them hidden away under the floor.

There are obvious potential issues with the design, like the need to constantly move stuff around becoming an annoyance and maintenance worries if the pulley system breaks down over time, but it’s a novel idea and it’ll be interesting to see it finished in the coming months.

Casa Ojalá will be able to run off-the-grid with a solar power system, rainwater collection system, and greywater recycling system. Heating comes from a bio-ethanol stove, though the team cautions that the dwelling is best suited to mild climates – a Minimaliste tiny house it is not. Additionally, with it being a prefabricated project it’s also very customizable and can come in lots of different colors and materials.

Casa Ojalá consists of a steel frame, with wood and fabric walls
Casa Ojalá consists of a steel frame, with wood and fabric walls

The first prototype model is now under construction and deliveries worldwide are expected for the end of 2020, though with all the COVID-19-related disruptions to manufacturing and shipping at the moment, we wouldn’t be at all surprised if this was pushed back. We’ve no word on an expected price, but those interested can get in touch with the firm and make what it calls a “small refundable deposit.”

Source: Casa Ojalá

View gallery - 9 images

Tags

Tiny HousesBuilding and ConstructionHouseMicro-HouseHomeOff-grid
Adam Williams
Adam Williams
Adam scours the globe from his home in Spain in order to bring the best of innovative architecture and sustainable design to the pages of New Atlas. Most of his spare time is spent dabbling in music, tinkering with old Macintosh computers and trying to keep his even older VW bus on the road.
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!

Latest News

Load More

Top Stories

Load More