Luxury tiny house fits big home comforts into portable package

By Adam Williams
May 22, 2023
Luxury tiny house fits big home comforts into portable package
The CC 31' x 10' was built to order at a cost of US$210,000
View 18 Images
1/18
The CC 31' x 10' is finished in a mixture of painted board and batten, with corrugated siding and cedar accenting
2/18
The CC 31' x 10' gets power from a standard RV-style hookup
3/18
The CC 31' x 10' has a total length of 31 ft (9 m)
4/18
The CC 31' x 10' measures 310 sq ft (28 sq m) and is arranged around a large light-filled central kitchen
5/18
The kitchen in the CC 31' x 10' includes a fridge/freezer plus an oven with a propane-powered four-burner stove
6/18
The kitchen in the CC 31' x 10' has quite a lot of cabinetry available
7/18
The CC 31' x 10' includes a dishwasher, which is still a relative rarity in a tiny house
8/18
The CC 31' x 10' has generous glazing, including skylights
9/18
The living room in the CC 31' x 10' has lots of storage space available
10/18
The living room in the CC 31' x 10' features a large L-shaped sofa
11/18
The CC 31' x 10' includes a hallway that offers access to the bathroom and bedroom and features storage space
12/18
The CC 31' x 10' only has one bedroom, which is reached by storage-integrated steps
13/18
The CC 31' x 10' includes a step with some storage space in the kitchen area
14/18
The bathroom in the CC 31' x 10' includes a horse trough-style soaking tub with a shower, plus a sink and flushing toilet
15/18
The CC 31' x 10' includes a large storage area upstairs, next to the bedroom
16/18
The large upstairs storage area in the CC 31' x 10' has a separate washing machine and dryer
17/18
There is just one bedroom in the CC 31' x 10' and it includes a double bed and some storage space
18/18
View gallery - 18 images

For a lot of people, tiny houses bring to mind very small and simple dwellings – and this can sometimes be true. However, they can also be surprisingly luxurious too, such as the latest model by MitchCraft Tiny Homes, which offers a spacious interior layout that includes some of the comforts typically associated with a larger brick-and-mortar home, such as a dishwasher and a bath.

The CC 31' x 10' (or 9.4 x 3 m for the metric-inclined), is a little wider than the usual 8.5 ft (2.5 m) tiny house, which means you'd need a permit to tow it on the road, and while it doesn't sound much, the extra space really makes a difference inside.

Its interior measures 310 sq ft (28 sq m) and is centered around a light-filled and relatively spacious kitchen. Visitors enter through double glass doors to find a fridge/freezer, oven with four-burner propane powered stove, a dishwasher and quite a lot of cabinetry and storage space. Generous glazing, including skylights, ensures lots of daylight permeates within.

The living room is nearby and looks quite large. It features an L-shaped seating area with additional storage space both beneath and next to the seating. A mini-split air-conditioning system keeps the area a comfortable temperature alongside ceiling fans.

The CC 31' x 10' measures 310 sq ft (28 sq m) and is arranged around a large light-filled central kitchen
The other side of the kitchen connects to a hallway with yet more storage space and access to the bathroom. This has a horse trough-style soaker bathtub and shower, vanity sink, and flushing toilet.

A storage-integrated staircase provides access to the only bedroom in the CC 31' x 10'. The space contains a large closet with plenty of headroom to stand upright and a washing machine and separate dryer. Adjacent, and raised slightly, is the sleeping area complete with double bed and some storage space. This arrangement does create a typical tiny house-style low ceiling, however.

There is just one bedroom in the CC 31' x 10' and it includes a double bed and some storage space
The CC 31' x 10' is based on a triple-axle trailer and finished in a mixture of painted board and batten, with corrugated siding and cedar accenting. Power comes from a standard RV-style hookup.

The price for this one came in at US$210,000.

Source: MitchCraft Tiny Homes

