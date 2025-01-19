© 2025 New Atlas
Sizable tiny house expands living space with triple slide-outs

By Adam Williams
January 19, 2025
Sizable tiny house expands living space with triple slide-outs
The Cortes, by Rover Tiny Homes, is a sizable tiny house that gets even larger thanks to its triple slide-outs
The Cortes, by Rover Tiny Homes, is a sizable tiny house that gets even larger thanks to its triple slide-outs
The Cortes, by Rover Tiny Homes, is a sizable tiny house that gets even larger thanks to its triple slide-outs
The Cortes, by Rover Tiny Homes, is a sizable tiny house that gets even larger thanks to its triple slide-outs
The Cortes is based on a triple-axle trailer and has a length of 38 ft (11.6 m)
The Cortes is based on a triple-axle trailer and has a length of 38 ft (11.6 m)
The Cortes' interior expands to a maximum floorspace of 374 sq ft (34.7 sq m)
The Cortes' interior expands to a maximum floorspace of 374 sq ft (34.7 sq m)
The Cortes' living room is spacious and light-filled, thanks to its generous glazing
The Cortes' living room is spacious and light-filled, thanks to its generous glazing
The Cortes' kitchen is spacious and includes lots of cabinetry, plus an oven, stove, microwave, fridge/freezer, and a dishwasher
The Cortes' kitchen is spacious and includes lots of cabinetry, plus an oven, stove, microwave, fridge/freezer, and a dishwasher
The Cortes' kitchen includes a breakfast bar for two
The Cortes' kitchen includes a breakfast bar for two
The Cortes' two downstairs bedrooms are spacious and include built-in storage
The Cortes' two downstairs bedrooms are spacious and include built-in storage
The Cortes' two downstairs bedrooms have ample headroom to stand upright
The Cortes' two downstairs bedrooms have ample headroom to stand upright
The Cortes includes a third loft-based bedroom with a low ceiling that's accessed by ladder
The Cortes includes a third loft-based bedroom with a low ceiling that's accessed by ladder
The Cortes' bathroom includes a shower/bath, vanity sink, and a flushing toilet
The Cortes' bathroom includes a shower/bath, vanity sink, and a flushing toilet
The Cortes, by Rover Tiny Homes, is a spacious residence with two downstairs bedrooms and a large living room. Measuring 38 ft (11.6 m) in length, it expands its already considerable floorspace with three slide-out sections.

Unlike the firm's recent Cypress, which is not towable, the Cortes is based on a triple-axle trailer. That said, this is a beast of a tiny house, with a considerable weight of 20,000 lb (around 9,000 kg) and Rover Tiny Homes says it'll need to be delivered and isn't suitable for regular towing. It's finished in hardwearing metal siding and is topped by a metal roof.

The Cortes' three slide-out (or bump-out) sections are operated manually, instead of with switch-activated motors like the Aurora. This involves using a hand crank to push them out – since it's not expected to move often, this won't be too much of a hassle. When these sections are in the expanded position, they increase total floorspace from 304 sq ft (28 sq m) to 374 sq ft (almost 35 sq m).

Those gains are focused on its living room and bedrooms. Tackling the former first, it's very spacious for a tiny house, with generous glazing, a sofa, and seating. The downstairs bedrooms, meanwhile, have ample headroom to stand upright, with a double bed in the master and a single in the second bedroom. Both rooms contain built-in storage space.

The Cortes' interior expands to a maximum floorspace of 374 sq ft (34.7 sq m)
The Cortes' interior expands to a maximum floorspace of 374 sq ft (34.7 sq m)

Next to the living room is the kitchen. This is quite well-stocked too and includes an oven and stove, a fridge/freezer, washer/dryer, a dishwasher, and a breakfast bar for two, plus lots of cabinetry and storage space.

The bathroom is nearby, and has a shower/bath, which is a rarity in a tiny house, as well as a flushing toilet and a vanity sink.

Elsewhere in the tiny house is a third, smaller bedroom that could also be used for storage. This is a typical loft with a low ceiling and is accessed by a ladder from the kitchen.

The Cortes' two downstairs bedrooms are spacious and include built-in storage
The Cortes' two downstairs bedrooms are spacious and include built-in storage

The Cortes is currently up for sale and starts at CAD 179,900 (roughly US$125,000).

Source: Rover Tiny Homes

