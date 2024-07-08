Solar-powered micro house doesn't skimp on home comforts

The Cosmic One is a prefabricated micro house that comes in multiple configurations and can serve as an accessory dwelling unit (ADU), a tiny house, or even a full-time family home. It can optionally run off-the-grid and features a compact interior that doesn't skimp on home comforts.

The Cosmic One unit shown is the smallest model and measures 380 sq ft (35.3 sq m), however it also comes in a more spacious version with a separate bedroom, plus an even larger one measuring a considerable 750 sq ft (almost 70 sq m), with two bedrooms. Other colors and finishes are available too.

To focus on the model shown, which is a show home arranged more like an ADU than a tiny house, it's finished in wood and steel, with a distinctive almost sawtooth-like roofline. It's accessed by a sliding glass door and a deck area. The interior proper is taken up by an open living area with a sofa, which could perhaps be swapped out for a sofa bed or Murphy style bed to turn it into a usable retreat, since it has no dedicated bedroom in this configuration. Nearby is a home office made up of a desk and a chair.

It all looks very high-end for a tiny house, and materials include oak and limestone, plus polished chrome handles, as well as less obvious touches like a smartphone-controlled energy system and Wi-Fi-connected lighting.

The Cosmic One's kitchen is well-stocked and includes a dishwasher, fridge, oven, induction stove, and sink Cosmic Buildings

Elsewhere lies the kitchen, which is surprisingly well-stocked given its size. It has an oven and induction stove, plus a sink and lots of cabinetry. There's a Wi-Fi-connected fridge hidden behind the cabinetry too as well as a dishwasher, which is a real luxury in a tiny house. The entire kitchen area can be closed off with multi-hinged doors. Another door in this area leads into the bathroom, which includes a toilet, shower, and a vanity sink.

The Cosmic One gets power from a roof-based solar panel and battery setup as standard but this can be optionally upgraded with additional batteries and a greywater filtration system if the owner wants to go fully off-grid.

The Cosmic One is marketed more towards the higher end of the tiny house space and starts at US$279,000. As of writing it's currently only available in California, however the plan is to eventually offer it elsewhere.

Source: Cosmic Buildings