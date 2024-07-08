© 2024 New Atlas
Tiny Houses

Solar-powered micro house doesn't skimp on home comforts

By Adam Williams
July 08, 2024
The Cosmic One version shown is the Studio model and measures just 380 sq ft (35.3 sq m)
The Cosmic One is a prefabricated micro house that comes in multiple configurations and can serve as an accessory dwelling unit (ADU), a tiny house, or even a full-time family home. It can optionally run off-the-grid and features a compact interior that doesn't skimp on home comforts.

The Cosmic One unit shown is the smallest model and measures 380 sq ft (35.3 sq m), however it also comes in a more spacious version with a separate bedroom, plus an even larger one measuring a considerable 750 sq ft (almost 70 sq m), with two bedrooms. Other colors and finishes are available too.

To focus on the model shown, which is a show home arranged more like an ADU than a tiny house, it's finished in wood and steel, with a distinctive almost sawtooth-like roofline. It's accessed by a sliding glass door and a deck area. The interior proper is taken up by an open living area with a sofa, which could perhaps be swapped out for a sofa bed or Murphy style bed to turn it into a usable retreat, since it has no dedicated bedroom in this configuration. Nearby is a home office made up of a desk and a chair.

It all looks very high-end for a tiny house, and materials include oak and limestone, plus polished chrome handles, as well as less obvious touches like a smartphone-controlled energy system and Wi-Fi-connected lighting.

Elsewhere lies the kitchen, which is surprisingly well-stocked given its size. It has an oven and induction stove, plus a sink and lots of cabinetry. There's a Wi-Fi-connected fridge hidden behind the cabinetry too as well as a dishwasher, which is a real luxury in a tiny house. The entire kitchen area can be closed off with multi-hinged doors. Another door in this area leads into the bathroom, which includes a toilet, shower, and a vanity sink.

The Cosmic One gets power from a roof-based solar panel and battery setup as standard but this can be optionally upgraded with additional batteries and a greywater filtration system if the owner wants to go fully off-grid.

The Cosmic One is marketed more towards the higher end of the tiny house space and starts at US$279,000. As of writing it's currently only available in California, however the plan is to eventually offer it elsewhere.

Source: Cosmic Buildings

