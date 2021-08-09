1970s-inspired cocktail bar wins 2021 Shed of the Year

Following the unveiling of the shortlist earlier this year, the winner of the Cuprinol 2021 Shed of the Year competition has now been declared. Model and social media influencer Danielle Zarb-Cousin got the nod for her chic 1970s-inspired cocktail bar, Creme de Menthe.

Zarb-Cousin was inspired to create Creme de Menthe after breaking up with her fiancé and moving back in with her parents at the start of England's COVID-19 lockdown.

Stuck at home and seeking a project, she tackled an old brown shed in her parents' backyard that was due to be demolished, transforming it into a retro-themed cocktail bar. She painted the exterior a mint green color over three days and then sourced authentic 1970s-era furniture and decorations from charity stores to fill the interior. In addition to serving up the occasional drink, the space is used to write a blog, relax and enjoy some personal space – Zarb-Cousin is now writing a book in there, too.

Creme de Menthe's snug interior is filled with vintage 1970s-era decorations and furniture that was sourced from charity stores Cuprinol

"I’m really drawn to that era," explains the enthusiastic sheddie. "I love Elvis and Johnny Cash, and artists like that, so I made this whole moodboard and I didn't want it to be a gimmicky or fancy dress-type 70s, I wanted it to be more authentic.

"I really hope it encourages young people to get a bit more creative and stop replacing things with brand new things. With my generation, everything is just so easily accessible. You can order something and have it so quickly, but it's a throwaway culture. I'm still working on the book because I want it to be perfect, and I always sit in the shed and write because it's just so peaceful and quiet and I can really focus. I've also started writing some short stories, and I do that all from the shed."

To celebrate her winning the Cuprinol 2021 Shed of the Year competition, Zarb-Cousin will receive £1,000 (roughly US$1,400), a plaque and some Cuprinol garden products for her efforts.

Source: Readers Sheds