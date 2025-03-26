© 2025 New Atlas
Spacious tiny house is designed for aging in comfort

By Adam Williams
March 26, 2025
Dragon Tiny Homes' latest model is a spacious tiny house that is designed to allow its owner to age comfortably
The tiny house is based on a triple-axle trailer and has a length of 32 ft (9.7 m)
The main entrance opens onto the living room, which is compact and contains some storage, plus some space for a TV and sofa
The kitchen includes a breakfast bar seating area for two
The kitchen includes a farmhouse-style sink, oven with four-burner propane-powered stove, and a microwave
The utility room/bathroom includes a lot of storage space
The utility room/bathroom has a flushing toilet, shower, and a vanity sink
The utility room/bathroom opens onto the downstairs bedroom, which looks quite snug but has ample headroom to stand upright and sports its own direct entrance to the outside
A storage-integrated staircase leads up to the tiny house's loft
The loft space will mostly be used for storage
We typically associate Dragon Tiny Homes with very small and affordable tiny houses like the Element. But for its latest model, the firm has produced its largest towable home to date, which has been specifically designed to allow its owner to age comfortably and safely in place.

The unnamed tiny house is based on a triple-axle trailer and has a length of 32 ft (9.75 m). It's finished in blue and white engineered wood and has two separate entrances. It gets power from a standard RV-style grid-based hookup.

The home's main entrance opens onto the living room, which is quite compact and has space for a small sofa, with a little storage space and a place for a TV. The kitchen is adjacent. This is significantly larger and has a nice high ceiling, with an oven with four-burner propane-powered stove, dishwasher, a large fridge/freezer, and a drawer microwave – which is exactly what you might think, a microwave that's designed to installed within cabinetry and opened like a drawer. There's also a breakfast bar, countertops, and a farmhouse-style sink, as well as quite a lot of cabinetry.

From the kitchen, double barn-style doors slide open to provide a wide entrance into the utility room/bathroom. This contains a stacked washer/dryer that runs on propane (another unusual choice), and two large pantries. The bathroom proper consists of a shower and toilet, plus a vanity sink.

Over on the opposite side to the living room is the bedroom. This is accessed from the utility room/bathroom and looks relatively small, though it does have ample headroom to stand upright thanks to its position downstairs. It contains a double bed, and has its own direct entrance to the outside, allowing the owner to easily let her dogs out.

From the bedroom, a storage-integrated staircase provides access to the loft. Obviously, a loft isn't ideal if you're aiming to maximize accessibility as someone ages, but the stairs have wider and shallower steps than usual, in a bid to make climbing them easier. Additionally, the loft itself will be used mostly for storage and perhaps the occasional visitor, rather than as a main bedroom.

We've no word on the price of this one.

Source: Dragon Tiny Homes

