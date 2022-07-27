Off-grid tiny house puts the focus on its beautiful surroundings

Nestled among abundant greenery near a cliffside on southern Australia's Eyre Peninsula, the Maldhi tiny house offers a luxurious getaway for up to four people. The off-grid dwelling features an open interior layout and generous glazing that puts the focus firmly on its stunning location.

The Maldhi, which Eyre.Way tells us roughly translates as Night Sky in the Australian Aboriginal language Barngarla, measures 8 x 3 m (26 x 9.8 ft).

Owing to its remote location, it gets all required power from a roof-based solar panel and battery array setup, while tanks hold water for drinking and washing. According to the firm, the solar panels will keep the power on for around seven hours of air-conditioning use per day, though obviously this depends on available sunlight. There's also a ceiling fan installed.

The interior design of the tiny house is inspired by the natural formations found in the local landscape and its generous glazing includes a sliding door that provides access to the deck area, which promotes semi-outdoor living with a table and a barbecue for outdoor dining when the weather suits. The ceiling and walls are finished in utilitarian Oriented Strand Board (OSB), which is left unfinished and actually complements the dark color palette inside.

The Maldhi's ceiling and walls are finished in utilitarian oriented strand boards Amy Rowsell Photography

The layout is mostly arranged on one floor and is very open, which reflects its intended use as a vacation home. Much of the interior is taken up by a combined living/dining area that hosts a large L-shaped sofa bed and coffee table. A breakfast bar for two lies nearby, with a kitchenette adjacent that contains a fridge, a two-burner propane-powered stove and a sink. A collection of shelving and cabinetry offers storage space.

The main sleeping area is next to the living area and contains a double bed. Above this, however, is a typical tiny house-style loft bedroom (it's not clear how this is accessed, but it looks like it's by removable ladder), which has very little headroom and is suggested as a place for kids to sleep.

The bathroom, meanwhile, is at the opposite side of the home to the living room and looks quite luxurious for a tiny house. It has a flushing toilet and a double shower, and boasts a high-end finish that includes handmade Moroccan tiles in clay and brushed-gold tapware.

The Maldhi opens up to the great outdoors with sliding glass doors Lauren Photography

We've no word on how much the Maldhi cost to build but if you'd like to spend a few nights there, it'll set you back from AUD 450 per night (roughly US$310).

Source: Eyre.Way