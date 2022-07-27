© 2022 New Atlas
Tiny Houses

Off-grid tiny house puts the focus on its beautiful surroundings

By Adam Williams
July 27, 2022
Off-grid tiny house puts the focus on its beautiful surroundings
The Maldhi gets all its power from a rooftop-based solar panel array
The Maldhi gets all its power from a rooftop-based solar panel array
View 11 Images
The Maldhi's
1/11
The Maldhi is located on a cliffside on southern Australia's stunning Eyre Peninsula
The Maldhi gets all its power from a rooftop-based solar panel array
2/11
The Maldhi gets all its power from a rooftop-based solar panel array
The Maldhi measures 8 x 3 m (26 x 9.8 ft)
3/11
The Maldhi measures 8 x 3 m (26 x 9.8 ft)
The Maldhi is topped by a steel roof
4/11
The Maldhi is topped by a steel roof
The Maldhi has a spacious deck area with a dining table and barbecue
5/11
The Maldhi has a spacious deck area with a dining table and barbecue
The Maldhi's living area includes a large L-shaped sofa and coffee table
6/11
The Maldhi's living area includes a large L-shaped sofa and coffee table
The Maldhi's kitchen area includes a small breakfast bar for two
7/11
The Maldhi's kitchen area includes a small breakfast bar for two
The Maldhi's bathroom looks quite luxurious for a tiny house and includes a double shower finished in handmade Moroccan tiles in clay
8/11
The Maldhi's bathroom looks quite luxurious for a tiny house and includes a double shower finished in handmade Moroccan tiles in clay
The Maldhi is kept a comfortable temperature with air-conditioning and a ceiling fan
9/11
The Maldhi is kept a comfortable temperature with air-conditioning and a ceiling fan
The Maldhi opens up to the great outdoors with sliding glass doors
10/11
The Maldhi opens up to the great outdoors with sliding glass doors
The Maldhi's kitchen includes a propane-powered two-burner stove, sink, a fridge, and cabinetry
11/11
The Maldhi's kitchen includes a propane-powered two-burner stove, sink, a fridge, and cabinetry
View gallery - 11 images

Nestled among abundant greenery near a cliffside on southern Australia's Eyre Peninsula, the Maldhi tiny house offers a luxurious getaway for up to four people. The off-grid dwelling features an open interior layout and generous glazing that puts the focus firmly on its stunning location.

The Maldhi, which Eyre.Way tells us roughly translates as Night Sky in the Australian Aboriginal language Barngarla, measures 8 x 3 m (26 x 9.8 ft).

Owing to its remote location, it gets all required power from a roof-based solar panel and battery array setup, while tanks hold water for drinking and washing. According to the firm, the solar panels will keep the power on for around seven hours of air-conditioning use per day, though obviously this depends on available sunlight. There's also a ceiling fan installed.

The interior design of the tiny house is inspired by the natural formations found in the local landscape and its generous glazing includes a sliding door that provides access to the deck area, which promotes semi-outdoor living with a table and a barbecue for outdoor dining when the weather suits. The ceiling and walls are finished in utilitarian Oriented Strand Board (OSB), which is left unfinished and actually complements the dark color palette inside.

The Maldhi's ceiling and walls are finished in utilitarian oriented strand boards
The Maldhi's ceiling and walls are finished in utilitarian oriented strand boards

The layout is mostly arranged on one floor and is very open, which reflects its intended use as a vacation home. Much of the interior is taken up by a combined living/dining area that hosts a large L-shaped sofa bed and coffee table. A breakfast bar for two lies nearby, with a kitchenette adjacent that contains a fridge, a two-burner propane-powered stove and a sink. A collection of shelving and cabinetry offers storage space.

The main sleeping area is next to the living area and contains a double bed. Above this, however, is a typical tiny house-style loft bedroom (it's not clear how this is accessed, but it looks like it's by removable ladder), which has very little headroom and is suggested as a place for kids to sleep.

The bathroom, meanwhile, is at the opposite side of the home to the living room and looks quite luxurious for a tiny house. It has a flushing toilet and a double shower, and boasts a high-end finish that includes handmade Moroccan tiles in clay and brushed-gold tapware.

The Maldhi opens up to the great outdoors with sliding glass doors
The Maldhi opens up to the great outdoors with sliding glass doors

We've no word on how much the Maldhi cost to build but if you'd like to spend a few nights there, it'll set you back from AUD 450 per night (roughly US$310).

Source: Eyre.Way

View gallery - 11 images

Tags

Tiny HousesBuilding and ConstructionTiny FootprintOff-gridHomeMicro-House
No comments
Adam Williams
Adam Williams
Adam scours the globe from his home in Spain in order to bring the best of innovative architecture and sustainable design to the pages of New Atlas. Most of his spare time is spent dabbling in music, tinkering with old Macintosh computers and trying to keep his even older VW bus on the road.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!