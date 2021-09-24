© 2021 New Atlas
Pint-sized tiny house just the ticket for cozy movie nights

By Adam Williams
September 24, 2021
Though French tiny houses are always very compact due to the country's strict towing laws, Baluchon goes to great efforts to maximize living space with its models – and this is the case with its recently completed Farniente too. The tiny house contains a relatively large kitchen, a living room with a movie projector and a pull-down screen, plus a small porch area outside.

The Farniente is based on a double axle trailer and is finished in cedar. It measures a total length of just 6 m (19.6 ft). To put this into perspective, a typical tiny house in North America usually exceeds 9 m (30 ft), while some, like the Canada Goose, reach lengths of 13 m (43 ft) or more.

Access to the home is gained through the porch area (which has a small seat), straight into the living room. The decor in here is simple and clean, and the space includes a sofa bed that doubles as a guest bed in a pinch. The living room also features a projector for watching movies on the pull-down screen in the adjacent kitchen.

That kitchen looks quite spacious, by French tiny house standards, and contains a fridge/freezer, a wine rack, a neat pull-out dining table, cabinetry, but just one single electric hotplate for cooking, which seems an odd choice. The bathroom is nearby and includes a shower, sink, and a toilet.

The Farniente features a home cinema setup with a projector and pull-down screen
The Farniente features a home cinema setup with a projector and pull-down screen

There's just one bedroom in the Farniente, which is reached by a staircase that contains some integrated storage space and is positioned over the kitchen counter. The bedroom itself is a simple tiny house-style loft bedroom with a low ceiling and yet more storage space. There's also another small loft area elsewhere in the tiny house that's used for storage.

The tiny house will now serve as full time home to its owner in Loire-Atlantique, western France. Though we've no word on the price of this one, Baluchon's models start at €80,000 (roughly US$93,000).

Source: Baluchon

