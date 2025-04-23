© 2025 New Atlas
Tiny Houses

Climbing wall tiny house is small in size, but big on fun

By Adam Williams
April 23, 2025
Climbing wall tiny house is small in size, but big on fun
The Funhouse's living room features a climbing wall that offers access to its upper netted area
The Funhouse is finished in a two-tone exterior and features an outdoor terrace area
The Funhouse's living room features a climbing wall that offers access to its upper netted area
The Funhouse's living room includes a large L-shaped sofa that has integrated storage
The Funhouse's kitchen includes an oven, two-burner propane-powered stove, and a fridge/freezer
The Funhouse's bathroom includes a shower, vanity sink, and a flushing toilet
The Funhouse's bedroom is a typical loft with a low ceiling
The Funhouse's bedroom includes a double bed and some storage space
The Funhouse's bedroom is accessed by a storage-integrated staircase
Though it looks unassuming from the outside, the aptly named Funhouse has a playful interior design. The towable home is centered around a large living room with a climbing wall section that provides access to a neat netted hangout area.

The Funhouse, by Konpak Tiny Homes, is based on a triple-axle trailer and is finished in a two-tone exterior, with a deck area and a small storage box outside. It has a length of 8.6 m (28 ft), which is a little longer than the firm's Jordy model.

The home is accessed through double glass doors into the living room. This features a large L-shaped seating area with integrated storage and a coffee table, plus generous glazing.

Above this space is a hangout area with a netted floor, like Baluchon's Mina, that's accessed by the climbing wall section mentioned. Obviously this isn't exactly the most practical way to use the space – imagine wanting to pop downstairs to use the toilet in the middle of the night – but the netted floor can be exchanged for a solid loft bedroom floor and the climbing wall access can also be swapped for more practical stairs if preferred.

Elsewhere, the tiny house is a lot more practical and there are no other zany additions. The kitchen is nearby and this has an oven, sink, two-burner propane-powered stove, a fridge/freezer, and a washer/dryer, plus cabinetry. The kitchen connects to the bathroom, which looks relatively spacious for a tiny house of its size and features a shower, vanity sink, and a flushing toilet. There's also some wall-mounted cabinets in there too.

It has one proper bedroom as standard and it's a typical loft with a low ceiling that's reached by a storage-integrated staircase and contains a double bed.

The Funhouse comes with multiple options, such as full off-the-grid functionality, outdoor shower, and more. It starts at AUD142,000 (roughly US$91,000, though we've no word on international availability).

Source: Konpak Tiny Homes

