Climbing wall tiny house is small in size, but big on fun

Though it looks unassuming from the outside, the aptly named Funhouse has a playful interior design. The towable home is centered around a large living room with a climbing wall section that provides access to a neat netted hangout area.

The Funhouse, by Konpak Tiny Homes, is based on a triple-axle trailer and is finished in a two-tone exterior, with a deck area and a small storage box outside. It has a length of 8.6 m (28 ft), which is a little longer than the firm's Jordy model.

The home is accessed through double glass doors into the living room. This features a large L-shaped seating area with integrated storage and a coffee table, plus generous glazing.

Above this space is a hangout area with a netted floor, like Baluchon's Mina, that's accessed by the climbing wall section mentioned. Obviously this isn't exactly the most practical way to use the space – imagine wanting to pop downstairs to use the toilet in the middle of the night – but the netted floor can be exchanged for a solid loft bedroom floor and the climbing wall access can also be swapped for more practical stairs if preferred.

The Funhouse's kitchen includes an oven, two-burner propane-powered stove, and a fridge/freezer Konpak Tiny Homes

Elsewhere, the tiny house is a lot more practical and there are no other zany additions. The kitchen is nearby and this has an oven, sink, two-burner propane-powered stove, a fridge/freezer, and a washer/dryer, plus cabinetry. The kitchen connects to the bathroom, which looks relatively spacious for a tiny house of its size and features a shower, vanity sink, and a flushing toilet. There's also some wall-mounted cabinets in there too.

It has one proper bedroom as standard and it's a typical loft with a low ceiling that's reached by a storage-integrated staircase and contains a double bed.

The Funhouse comes with multiple options, such as full off-the-grid functionality, outdoor shower, and more. It starts at AUD142,000 (roughly US$91,000, though we've no word on international availability).

Source: Konpak Tiny Homes