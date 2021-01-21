© 2021 New Atlas
Tiny Houses

Off-grid container-based home is tiny in size and cost

By Adam Williams
January 21, 2021
Off-grid container-based home ...
Pin-Up Houses says the materials and labor for the Gaia came in at US$21,000
View 14 Images
Gaia's interior layout saves space with a sofa that folds into a double bed
Gaia's interior decor features a utilitarian finish of spruce plywood, while its simple layout offers lots of storage space
The Gaia features a small folding dining table and another folding table near the sofa bed
Gaia's original shipping container doors have been left in place and can be used to open up the home to the outside
Gaia is based on a standard shipping container measuring 6 x 2.4 m (20 x 8 ft)
Gaia's drop-down deck area offers some additional outdoor living space
Gaia seems best suited as a vacation home or weekender, rather than full-time abode
Gaia's interior is mostly laid out as one large room with the space-saving sofa bed area serving as both bedroom and living room
Gaia's sliding glass doors open up the home to the outside
Gaia's bathroom includes a sink, shower, and a toilet
Gaia's kitchenette is basic and contains a sink, fridge, and two-burner propane-powered stove, plus some cabinetry
Gaia's interior is heated with a wood-burning stove
Gaia's drop-down deck can be raised into position to close the home off for privacy
Shipping container-based homes aren't usually a good fit in extremes of heat and cold because of their lack of insulation, so Gaia features spray foam insulation and an additional shading roof to mitigate this
View gallery - 14 images

Pin-Up Houses, the Czech firm behind the rather colorful DIY US$10,000 tiny house, recently completed a new model that's based on a shipping container and cost $21,000 to build. Named Gaia, it offers full off-the-grid functionality with solar panels, a wind turbine, and rainwater collection system.

Gaia is based on a standard used shipping container measuring 6 x 2.4 m (20 x 8 ft) that has been modified. An additional roof shade made up of galvanized metal, plus some spray foam insulation, have been added to mitigate the poor thermal performance of shipping containers. There's also a drop-down deck area that's operated with a hand winch and can be used to boost outdoor living space or raised to close off the home.

Gaia is accessed by a glass sliding door that, along with the existing container doors, really opens it up to the outside. Its interior is finished in spruce plywood and available floorspace is largely taken up by one single area that doubles as living room and bedroom, with a sofa bed and lots of storage space made up of small cupboards and nooks. A wood-burning stove provides heat.

A small kitchenette with a sink, fridge, and propane-powered two-burner stove, sits next to the living area, plus the home has a bathroom with a sink, shower, and toilet.

Gaia's interior decor features a utilitarian finish of spruce plywood, while its simple layout offers lots of storage space
There's quite a lot of off-grid gear packed into this one. Power comes from a rooftop solar panel array comprising three 165-W panels, as well as a 400-W wind turbine. Both are hooked up to batteries and the battery level, current power consumption, charging rate, etc can be monitored remotely by using a mobile app. Additionally, a rainwater storage tank contains filters and a water pump, and will hold up to 1,000 L (264 gal) of water.

Pin-Up Houses says the home was built as an experiment and isn't officially up for sale, however the firm's Joshua Woodsman told us that he would be happy to sell it or make another if asked. The plans are also up for sale on the company's website for $190.

Source: Pin-Up Houses

Tags

Tiny HousesBuilding and ConstructionTiny Footprintshipping containersHomeOff-grid
