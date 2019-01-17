Pin-Up Houses told us that the materials for the model shown cost around $2,100, with the labor costing another $7,900, though both figures could obviously vary quite a lot depending on where you live. You'll need to source all that yourself too, as Pin-Up Houses only sells build plans, which fetch $129 for the Magenta. There is at least one advantage here though, it does mean that you don't necessarily have to opt for the shocking color of the demo model.