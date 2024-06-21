© 2024 New Atlas
Tiny Houses

Tiny retreat brings off-grid luxury to the wilderness

By Adam Williams
June 21, 2024
The Gilay Estate measures just 40 sq m (430 sq ft)
The Gilay Estate is finished in charred timber, with a sloping metal roof that protects its glazing from the harsh summer sunshine
The Gilay Estate includes a small wood-fired hot tub
The Gilay Estate is located on a rural plot near the small town of Quirindi in New South Wales, Australia
The Gilay Estate is a vacation home that's up for rent on Airbnb
The Gilay Estate runs fully off-the-grid and gets all power from a roof-based solar panel array
The Gilay Estate's kitchen includes a two-burner propane-powered stove
The Gilay Estate's bedroom area features a king-sized bed
The Gilay Estate features an open interior layout
The Gilay Estate has a large breakfast bar/desk area for home working
The Gilay Estate is kept a comfortable temperature with an air-conditioning system but it also includes a wood-burning stove
Taking its place well among the rural landscape of New South Wales, Australia, the Gilay Estate could be mistaken for an old hut or agricultural shed from a distance. However, up close it's clear that this tiny retreat has been designed with care to provide a luxurious off-the-grid living experience.

The Gilay Estate is located outside of the small town of Quirindi which itself only has a population of around 2,000 people. It was designed by Cameron Anderson Architects, which previously impressed us with its shed-like tiny house, Gawthorne's Hut.

The getaway is defined by an eye-catching exterior consisting of a sloping sheet metal roof, with large overhangs to mitigate the harsh summer sun found in that part of the world. It also features charred timber cladding, which is meant to represent the traditional fire management techniques of Indigenous Australians.

Its interior measures 40 sq m (430 sq ft), all on one floor. Most of this space is taken up by an open living area that includes a wood-burning stove for warmth, as well as some seating, a king-sized bed and a kitchen. There's also a breakfast bar/desk area for dining and home working. Elsewhere lies the bathroom, which contains a shower, sink and a toilet.

The Gilay Estate features an open interior layout

The Gilay Estate does have a few additional amenities outside too, including a deck area, a little wood-fired hot tub, and a fire pit.

It gets all its power from a roof-based 6.4-kW solar panel array and 11.4-kW battery storage, while water comes from a 60,000-liter (roughly 15,800-gal) rainwater collection system.

If you'd like to spend some time in the Gilay Estate, it's available for short term rent on Airbnb in May.

Source: Cameron Anderson Architects

