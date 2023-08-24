Tiny house goes big on flexibility with slide-out and off-grid setup

Häuslein has designed a neat tiny house that uses a slide-out section to offer owners the benefits of a compact model when towing and a more spacious one when parked up. Named the Grand Sojourner Layout 3, it maximizes its flexibility with optional off-grid capability too.

As its name suggests, the Grand Sojourner Layout 3 is the latest in Häuslein's Sojourner series. It's based on a triple-axle trailer, with a length of 9 m (30 ft), and is finished in red cedar and black aluminum.

Its slide-out section, which is optional, increases its maximum width from a road-legal 2.5 m (8 ft) to 3.4 m (roughly 11 ft). Unlike the similar Aurora, which has a mechanized system for pushing out its walls, this one is manually operated and is set on two sets of rails (the firm likened it to a really big drawer). It's pushed out by two people and locks into place, and has been designed to ensure no rain or wind seeps through.

Though it might not sound like all that much extra space, the slide-out section really helps make the home's living room area look large and more like a normal-sized home (the living room can also optionally be configured as an office or bedroom). Nearby is the kitchen, which is home to a sink, cabinetry and, optionally, a drawer dishwasher, full-size oven and stove, and fridge. Additionally, there's some shelving and a breakfast bar that seats two people.

The Grand Sojourner Layout 3's interior layout looks spacious thanks to its slide-out living room section Häuslein

The kitchen connects to a bathroom which includes a shower, vanity sink, and either a traditional flushing toilet, incinerating toilet or a composting toilet, plus some storage space and a washer/dryer.

There are two bedrooms in the Grand Sojourner Layout 3. The master bedroom is reached by a storage-integrated staircase and has a lowered floor section to make it easier to stand fully upright. It also contains a double bed, skylight and more storage. The rest of the loft bedroom has a ceiling height of 1.5 m (5 ft). The secondary loft is reached by removable ladder and can be used as bedroom, for storage or a multipurpose room, and also has a ceiling height of 1.5 m (5 ft).

As mentioned, the Grand Sojourner Layout 3 can either run from a standard RV-style hookup or, optionally, run off-the-grid. Solar panels and a battery system are used for power and a tank/pump setup supplies water.

The Grand Sojourner Layout 3 starts at AUD155,375 (roughly US$100,000).

Source: Häuslein