Luxurious tiny house puts cottage living on wheels

Timbercraft Tiny Homes has carved out a niche for itself in the small living movement with luxurious cottage-like models such as the Teton. Its latest tiny home continues to embrace this rustic aesthetic and provides a remarkably spacious and comfortable interior suitable for a family.

The Hidden Mountain Tiny Villa is based on a trailer, though it's not visible in the static shots, and it comes in both 545 sq ft (50 sq m) and 605 sq ft (56 sq m) versions.

The home is finished in shiplap and topped by a metal roof, with a large porch. This opens onto the living area, which looks roomy and light-filled for a tiny house. It includes an L-shaped sofa, a coffee table, and an entertainment center, with some storage and a fireplace too.

The kitchen is nearby. It's well-stocked for a tiny house and features an oven and four-burner propane-powered stove, as well as a fridge/freezer, and a dishwasher. There's also a lot of cabinetry in there, plus a free-standing dining table – which is exceptionally rare in the small living movement.

The Hidden Mountain Tiny Villa's interior is light-filled thanks to its generous glazing Timbercraft Tiny Homes

The Hidden Mountain Tiny Villa's bathroom is downstairs and is accessed from the kitchen. It contains a shower, sink, and a flushing toilet, plus yet more storage space.

There are two bedrooms in this model. The master bedroom is downstairs and has ample headroom to stand upright, with a double bed and storage space installed. The secondary bedroom, meanwhile, is positioned upstairs in the loft. It's accessed by a staircase and has a low ceiling and a double bed.

The Hidden Mountain Tiny Villa's kitchen includes a small dining table Timbercraft Tiny Homes

The towable dwelling was originally conceived for Timbercraft Tiny Homes' burgeoning tiny house community named Hidden Mountain Villas in Alabama, which will consist of 24 homes. However, it has proven so popular that the firm has decided to roll it out and offer it for sale to the wider public, though we've no word on price for this one.

Source: Timbercraft Tiny Homes