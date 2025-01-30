© 2025 New Atlas
Tiny Houses

Luxurious tiny house puts cottage living on wheels

By Adam Williams
January 30, 2025
Luxurious tiny house puts cottage living on wheels
The Hidden Mountain Tiny Villa has a wooden exterior and features a large porch area
The Hidden Mountain Tiny Villa has a wooden exterior and features a large porch area
View 11 Images
The Hidden Mountain Tiny Villa is a cottage-like tiny house with a spacious interior that's suitable for family living
1/11
The Hidden Mountain Tiny Villa is a cottage-like tiny house with a spacious interior that's suitable for family living
The Hidden Mountain Tiny Villa has a wooden exterior and features a large porch area
2/11
The Hidden Mountain Tiny Villa has a wooden exterior and features a large porch area
The Hidden Mountain Tiny Villa's interior is light-filled thanks to its generous glazing
3/11
The Hidden Mountain Tiny Villa's interior is light-filled thanks to its generous glazing
The Hidden Mountain Tiny Villa's porch opens onto the living room, which includes an L-shaped sofa and an entertainment center
4/11
The Hidden Mountain Tiny Villa's porch opens onto the living room, which includes an L-shaped sofa and an entertainment center
The Hidden Mountain Tiny Villa's living room features a fireplace for keeping warm, alongside a mini-split air-conditioning unit
5/11
The Hidden Mountain Tiny Villa's living room features a fireplace for keeping warm, alongside a mini-split air-conditioning unit
The Hidden Mountain Tiny Villa's kitchen includes an oven, propane-powered stove, fridge/freezer, and a dishwasher
6/11
The Hidden Mountain Tiny Villa's kitchen includes an oven, propane-powered stove, fridge/freezer, and a dishwasher
The Hidden Mountain Tiny Villa's kitchen includes a small dining table
7/11
The Hidden Mountain Tiny Villa's kitchen includes a small dining table
The Hidden Mountain Tiny Villa's bathroom includes a shower, sink, and a flushing toilet
8/11
The Hidden Mountain Tiny Villa's bathroom includes a shower, sink, and a flushing toilet
The Hidden Mountain Tiny Villa's main bedroom is downstairs and has ample headroom to stand upright
9/11
The Hidden Mountain Tiny Villa's main bedroom is downstairs and has ample headroom to stand upright
The Hidden Mountain Tiny Villa's main bedroom includes some storage space
10/11
The Hidden Mountain Tiny Villa's main bedroom includes some storage space
The Hidden Mountain Tiny Villa's secondary bedroom is upstairs and is a loft with limited headroom
11/11
The Hidden Mountain Tiny Villa's secondary bedroom is upstairs and is a loft with limited headroom
View gallery - 11 images

Timbercraft Tiny Homes has carved out a niche for itself in the small living movement with luxurious cottage-like models such as the Teton. Its latest tiny home continues to embrace this rustic aesthetic and provides a remarkably spacious and comfortable interior suitable for a family.

The Hidden Mountain Tiny Villa is based on a trailer, though it's not visible in the static shots, and it comes in both 545 sq ft (50 sq m) and 605 sq ft (56 sq m) versions.

The home is finished in shiplap and topped by a metal roof, with a large porch. This opens onto the living area, which looks roomy and light-filled for a tiny house. It includes an L-shaped sofa, a coffee table, and an entertainment center, with some storage and a fireplace too.

The kitchen is nearby. It's well-stocked for a tiny house and features an oven and four-burner propane-powered stove, as well as a fridge/freezer, and a dishwasher. There's also a lot of cabinetry in there, plus a free-standing dining table – which is exceptionally rare in the small living movement.

The Hidden Mountain Tiny Villa's interior is light-filled thanks to its generous glazing
The Hidden Mountain Tiny Villa's interior is light-filled thanks to its generous glazing

The Hidden Mountain Tiny Villa's bathroom is downstairs and is accessed from the kitchen. It contains a shower, sink, and a flushing toilet, plus yet more storage space.

There are two bedrooms in this model. The master bedroom is downstairs and has ample headroom to stand upright, with a double bed and storage space installed. The secondary bedroom, meanwhile, is positioned upstairs in the loft. It's accessed by a staircase and has a low ceiling and a double bed.

The Hidden Mountain Tiny Villa's kitchen includes a small dining table
The Hidden Mountain Tiny Villa's kitchen includes a small dining table

The towable dwelling was originally conceived for Timbercraft Tiny Homes' burgeoning tiny house community named Hidden Mountain Villas in Alabama, which will consist of 24 homes. However, it has proven so popular that the firm has decided to roll it out and offer it for sale to the wider public, though we've no word on price for this one.

Source: Timbercraft Tiny Homes

View gallery - 11 images

Tags

Tiny HousesBuilding and ConstructionTiny FootprintMicro-HouseHouseHome
No comments
Adam Williams
Adam Williams
Adam scours the globe from his home in Spain in order to bring the best of innovative architecture and sustainable design to the pages of New Atlas. Most of his spare time is spent dabbling in music, tinkering with old Macintosh computers and trying to keep his even older VW bus on the road.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!