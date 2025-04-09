Tiny house is about as small as you can go while being usable

How small can you realistically go before a tiny house becomes impractical? We're not sure, but Sweden's Vagabond Haven must be nearing that point with its Honey 216, which combines a well-designed but tiny interior with a price tag to match.

The Honey 216 has a length of just 3.9 m (12.9 ft), making it one of the smaller tiny homes we've seen in some time – though not the absolute smallest. To put its size into perspective, Wind River's Tellico, for example, is almost four times longer. This model is based on a double-axle trailer and is finished in wood. It also has a storage unit outside.

Given its extremely compact dimensions, some compromises understandably needed to be made and the Honey 216's interior layout reflects this. The home is arranged on one floor and its floorspace is mostly taken up by one open multifunctional room, except for the separate bathroom.

The home is accessed through a glass door into the living area. This contains a U-shaped seating/dining area with a table, and is topped by a skylight that helps maximize natural light inside. Since this tiny home lacks a dedicated bedroom, the sofa doubles as a bed.

The Honey 216's interior is very compact and most of its available floorspace is taken up by one multipurpose room Vagabond Haven

The nearby kitchen contains a very compact two-burner propane-powered gas stove like the sort found on camper vans. There's also a sink, a small fridge, and some cabinetry in there.

As mentioned, the Honey 216's bathroom is the only separate room and this is accessed with a door that reveals a camper van-style chemical toilet, plus a shower and a sink.

The tiny house gets power from either a standard RV-style hookup or can run off-the-grid using its roof-based solar panels, which are hooked up to batteries.

The Honey 216 starts at €43,790 (roughly US$48,000), plus taxes.

Source: Vagabond Haven