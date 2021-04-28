Extra-wide tiny house has spacious apartment-like interior

As its name suggests, Minimaliste's Magnolia V7 is the seventh iteration of the Canadian firm's popular Magnolia tiny house. This particular model is very long at 38.5 ft (11.7 m), and also has an increased width of 10.5 ft (3.2 m), providing a spacious interior that includes a generously proportioned living room and master bedroom.

The Magnolia V7 is based on a triple-axle trailer and was made from the same SIPs (structural insulated panels) as previous models, with a high level of airtightness helping to keep it a relatively stable temperature in cold or hot weather. It's finished in cedar, which has been treated using the traditional Japanese method of Shou Sugi Ban. This involves charring the wood to protect and preserve it, in addition to lending a distinctive appearance.

The Magnolia V7 has a total width of 10.5 ft (3.2 m), which is a couple of feet wider than most tiny houses. This means it requires a permit for towing in most countries, including the US and Canada, though it also results in a more spacious, apartment-like interior layout Minimaliste

Inside, the decor is minimal and modern, and inspired by Scandinavian interior design. Visitors enter through a sliding glass door into the living room. Though the interior only has an extra width of 2 ft (0.6 m) more than standard tiny houses, that additional space really helps it look more apartment-like inside than a typical tiny house (though it also means it can't be legally towed without a permit).

The living room hosts an L-shaped sofa, cabinetry and a folding dining table. A mini-split system and ceiling fan are installed to help keep the occupants comfortable.

The Magnolia V7's interior is kept a comfortable temperature with the help of a ceiling fan and two energy efficient mini-split air-conditioning units Minimaliste

The living room connects to the kitchen, which has a microwave, a two-burner induction stove, and a dishwasher – which is a rarity in a tiny house – as well as a fridge/freezer, cabinetry, and a pull-out pantry. The kitchen leads to a washroom area with stacked washer and dryer, plus a technical closet providing access to the water filter and boiler, etc. The washroom in turn connects to the bathroom, which again looks quite spacious and contains a sink, shower, and a toilet.

There are two bedrooms in the Magnolia V7. The master bedroom connects to the bathroom and is at the opposite side of the home to the living room. It has ample headroom to stand upright and includes a double bed that can be raised to reveal storage space beneath. There's some cabinetry and another mini-split system, too.

The Magnolia V7's master bedroom is downstairs and has lots of headroom to stand upright, which is a nice feature to have in a tiny house Minimaliste

The second bedroom is reached by a storage-integrated staircase and is a typical tiny house-style loft bedroom with very little headroom. It will be used for the owners' children and contain two single beds.

The Magnolia V7 shown has been transported from across North America from Canada to Mexico and now serves as a vacation home for a family from Texas. We've no word on the cost of this exact model, though the standard Magnolia starts at CAD129,500 (roughly US$104,000).

Source: Minimaliste