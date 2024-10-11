34-ft-long tiny house has room for a family – and even some friends too

We often associate Mint Tiny House Company with massive models like the Canada Goose. However, with its Loft Ruby Edition, the company has created a tiny house that is a more manageable size, while maintaining an impressive capacity to sleep up to six people in comfort.

The Loft Ruby Edition is based on a triple-axle trailer and has a length of 34 ft (10.36 m), which is a common size in North American tiny house nowadays – though smaller models are definitely still being built, such as Modern Tiny Living's recent Cercaux, which has a length of just 20 ft (6 m).

The home is finished in board and batten engineered wood siding and topped by a metal roof, with generous glazing that helps fill it with daylight. The interior measures 386 sq ft (35.86 sq m), much of which is taken up by an open living area that includes the living room, kitchen, and dining area.

The living room is quite snug in this model and fits a sofa, as well as a small coffee table and wall-mounted TV. There's also some storage that's built into the staircase. Nearby is the kitchen. This contains a farmhouse-style sink with three-burner propane-powered stove, an oven, a fridge/freezer, space for a washer/dryer, a microwave, and a lot of cabinetry, including a large pantry area.

The bathroom is accessed by a sliding door from the kitchen and looks relatively spacious for a tiny house. It features a flushing toilet, a vanity sink, plus a large shower with a small built-in seat, as well as some storage.

There are three bedrooms in the Loft Ruby Edition. The master bedroom is situated downstairs on the opposite side of the home to the bathroom and has enough room for a queen-sized bed, plus a lot of built-in storage space. It also has ample headroom to stand upright, which is still a luxury in a tiny house. Additionally, the same storage space that's built into the home's staircase and accessed from the living room is accessible from here.

There are also two upstairs bedrooms. These are typical loft-based tiny house spaces with low ceilings. The sleeping quarters situated above the bathroom are accessed by a removable ladder that's stowed near the pantry area when not in use and there's ample space for a pair of double beds or a queen or king-sized bed.

The second loft bedroom is reached by storage-integrated staircase and is similar to the other one but has a large storage unit installed.

The Loft Ruby Edition is currently up for sale and has a starting price of CAD148,500 (roughly US$108,000).

Source: Mint Tiny House Company