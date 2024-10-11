© 2024 New Atlas
34-ft-long tiny house has room for a family – and even some friends too

By Adam Williams
October 11, 2024
The Loft Ruby Edition has a length of 34 ft (10.36 m) but is cleverly designed to sleep up to six people in comfort
The Loft Ruby Edition has a length of 34 ft (10.36 m) but is cleverly designed to sleep up to six people in comfort
The Loft Ruby Edition's interior measures 386 sq ft (35.86 sq m)
The Loft Ruby Edition's interior measures 386 sq ft (35.86 sq m)
The Loft Ruby Edition's living room includes a sofa and a small coffee table, plus space for a wall-mounted TV
The Loft Ruby Edition's living room includes a sofa and a small coffee table, plus space for a wall-mounted TV
The Loft Ruby Edition's interior is filled with natural light thanks to its generous glazing
The Loft Ruby Edition's interior is filled with natural light thanks to its generous glazing
The Loft Ruby Edition's kitchen includes a farmhouse-style sink, a microwave, propane-powered three-burner stove, an oven, and quite a lot of cabinetry
The Loft Ruby Edition's kitchen includes a farmhouse-style sink, a microwave, propane-powered three-burner stove, an oven, and quite a lot of cabinetry
The Loft Ruby Edition's interior decor is enlivened by wooden beams
The Loft Ruby Edition's interior decor is enlivened by wooden beams
The Loft Ruby Edition's kitchen includes a breakfast bar for two
The Loft Ruby Edition's kitchen includes a breakfast bar for two
The Loft Ruby Edition includes two loft-based bedrooms, one of which is accessed by storage-integrated staircase
The Loft Ruby Edition includes two loft-based bedrooms, one of which is accessed by storage-integrated staircase
The Loft Ruby Edition's other loft bedroom is accessed by removable ladder
The Loft Ruby Edition's other loft bedroom is accessed by removable ladder
The Loft Ruby Edition's master bedroom is located downstairs and has ample headroom to stand upright, which is still a luxury in a tiny house
The Loft Ruby Edition's master bedroom is located downstairs and has ample headroom to stand upright, which is still a luxury in a tiny house
The Loft Ruby Edition's master bedroom has quite a lot of storage space available
The Loft Ruby Edition's master bedroom has quite a lot of storage space available
The Loft Ruby Edition's loft bedrooms have enough space for a double bed each, or two single beds
The Loft Ruby Edition's loft bedrooms have enough space for a double bed each, or two single beds
One of the Loft Ruby Edition's loft bedrooms includes some storage space
One of the Loft Ruby Edition's loft bedrooms includes some storage space
The Loft Ruby Edition's bathroom includes a toilet, shower, and a vanity sink, plus some storage space
The Loft Ruby Edition's bathroom includes a toilet, shower, and a vanity sink, plus some storage space
We often associate Mint Tiny House Company with massive models like the Canada Goose. However, with its Loft Ruby Edition, the company has created a tiny house that is a more manageable size, while maintaining an impressive capacity to sleep up to six people in comfort.

The Loft Ruby Edition is based on a triple-axle trailer and has a length of 34 ft (10.36 m), which is a common size in North American tiny house nowadays – though smaller models are definitely still being built, such as Modern Tiny Living's recent Cercaux, which has a length of just 20 ft (6 m).

The home is finished in board and batten engineered wood siding and topped by a metal roof, with generous glazing that helps fill it with daylight. The interior measures 386 sq ft (35.86 sq m), much of which is taken up by an open living area that includes the living room, kitchen, and dining area.

The living room is quite snug in this model and fits a sofa, as well as a small coffee table and wall-mounted TV. There's also some storage that's built into the staircase. Nearby is the kitchen. This contains a farmhouse-style sink with three-burner propane-powered stove, an oven, a fridge/freezer, space for a washer/dryer, a microwave, and a lot of cabinetry, including a large pantry area.

The Loft Ruby Edition's interior measures 386 sq ft (35.86 sq m)
The bathroom is accessed by a sliding door from the kitchen and looks relatively spacious for a tiny house. It features a flushing toilet, a vanity sink, plus a large shower with a small built-in seat, as well as some storage.

There are three bedrooms in the Loft Ruby Edition. The master bedroom is situated downstairs on the opposite side of the home to the bathroom and has enough room for a queen-sized bed, plus a lot of built-in storage space. It also has ample headroom to stand upright, which is still a luxury in a tiny house. Additionally, the same storage space that's built into the home's staircase and accessed from the living room is accessible from here.

There are also two upstairs bedrooms. These are typical loft-based tiny house spaces with low ceilings. The sleeping quarters situated above the bathroom are accessed by a removable ladder that's stowed near the pantry area when not in use and there's ample space for a pair of double beds or a queen or king-sized bed.

The second loft bedroom is reached by storage-integrated staircase and is similar to the other one but has a large storage unit installed.

The Loft Ruby Edition's interior decor is enlivened by wooden beams
The Loft Ruby Edition is currently up for sale and has a starting price of CAD148,500 (roughly US$108,000).

Source: Mint Tiny House Company

