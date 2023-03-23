© 2023 New Atlas
Nomad tiny house gets size boost to sleep five for off-grid adventure

By Adam Williams
March 23, 2023
The Nomad 5th Wheel starts at US$97,500, though that cost could increase significantly depending on options chosen
The Nomad 5th Wheel starts at US$97,500, though that cost could increase significantly depending on options chosen
The Nomad 5th Wheel is based on a double-axle gooseneck trailer and is accessed by a motorized folding deck area at its rear
The Nomad 5th Wheel is based on a double-axle gooseneck trailer and is accessed by a motorized folding deck area at its rear
Visitors enter into the living room, which includes a sofa bed for two
Visitors enter into the living room, which includes a sofa bed for two
The Nomad 5th Wheel's bathroom includes a composting toilet
The Nomad 5th Wheel's bathroom includes a composting toilet
The Nomad 5th Wheel's bathroom includes a sink and a small bathtub with shower
The Nomad 5th Wheel's bathroom includes a sink and a small bathtub with shower
The Nomad 5th Wheel's dining area seats up to four people
The Nomad 5th Wheel's dining area seats up to four people
The Nomad 5th Wheel's dining area can be converted into a bed that sleeps one
The Nomad 5th Wheel's dining area can be converted into a bed that sleeps one 

The Nomad 5th Wheel's bedroom is reached by wooden steps
The Nomad 5th Wheel's bedroom is reached by wooden steps
The Nomad 5th Wheel's bedroom is located in the gooseneck (raised) area of the trailer
The Nomad 5th Wheel's bedroom is located in the gooseneck (raised) area of the trailer
The Nomad 5th Wheel's bedroom includes storage closets
The Nomad 5th Wheel's bedroom includes storage closets
The Nomad 5th Wheel's kitchen includes a propane-powered three-burner stove and an oven, as well as a fridge and separate freezer
The Nomad 5th Wheel's kitchen includes a propane-powered three-burner stove and an oven, as well as a fridge and separate freezer
Back in 2021, Minimaliste revealed the Nomad, a tiny house built for off-grid travel in all weather. The firm has now followed it up with a larger model that maintains the same basic design but offers a more spacious interior layout, allowing it to sleep up to five people at a squeeze.

The Nomad 5th Wheel (aka Nomad Gooseneck) is finished in low-maintenance vertical steel sheets and faux wood steel. It has a length of 30.5 ft (9.2 m), compared to the original Nomad's 24 ft (7.3 m), with a width of 8.5 ft (almost 2.6 m) and a height of 12.5 ft (3.8 m). Its total weight comes in at up to 14,000 lb (6,350 kg), depending on options, and it's based on a double-axle gooseneck trailer.

Access to the home is gained by a motorized folding deck and French doors. The additional interior floorspace has really made a difference inside and visitors now enter into a living room with a sofa bed and a large closet. There are also anchor points in this particular model because the owner plans to travel with a motorbike inside. Next to the living room is a small dining area for four which converts into a single bed.

Visitors enter into the living room, which includes a sofa bed for two
Visitors enter into the living room, which includes a sofa bed for two

The kitchen, meanwhile, is pretty well equipped and includes a twin stainless steel sink, propane-powered three-burner stove, oven, fridge, freezer and cabinetry, including a pantry style storage space and a gun cabinet for the owner's hunting rifle. Adjacent to the kitchen is a compact bathroom with a small bath/shower, a sink, and a composting toilet.

There's just one bedroom in the Nomad 5th Wheel and it's situated in the gooseneck (raised) part of the trailer and accessed by wooden steps. It's a typical tiny house-style loft bedroom with a low ceiling and has a couple of closets for storage plus a double bed.

The Nomad 5th Wheel's bedroom is located in the gooseneck (raised) area of the trailer
The Nomad 5th Wheel's bedroom is located in the gooseneck (raised) area of the trailer

The Nomad 5th Wheel gets power either from a standard RV-style hookup or alternatively can be outfitted with a full-off-the-grid setup with solar panels and batteries like the model shown. Minimaliste says it can withstand a North American winter, and has a high level of airtightness and excellent insulation to help it perform well in extremes of both heat and cold.

The Nomad 5th Wheel starts at US$97,500, though that cost could increase significantly depending on options.

Source: Minimaliste

