Nomad tiny house gets size boost to sleep five for off-grid adventure

Back in 2021, Minimaliste revealed the Nomad, a tiny house built for off-grid travel in all weather. The firm has now followed it up with a larger model that maintains the same basic design but offers a more spacious interior layout, allowing it to sleep up to five people at a squeeze.

The Nomad 5th Wheel (aka Nomad Gooseneck) is finished in low-maintenance vertical steel sheets and faux wood steel. It has a length of 30.5 ft (9.2 m), compared to the original Nomad's 24 ft (7.3 m), with a width of 8.5 ft (almost 2.6 m) and a height of 12.5 ft (3.8 m). Its total weight comes in at up to 14,000 lb (6,350 kg), depending on options, and it's based on a double-axle gooseneck trailer.

Access to the home is gained by a motorized folding deck and French doors. The additional interior floorspace has really made a difference inside and visitors now enter into a living room with a sofa bed and a large closet. There are also anchor points in this particular model because the owner plans to travel with a motorbike inside. Next to the living room is a small dining area for four which converts into a single bed.

The kitchen, meanwhile, is pretty well equipped and includes a twin stainless steel sink, propane-powered three-burner stove, oven, fridge, freezer and cabinetry, including a pantry style storage space and a gun cabinet for the owner's hunting rifle. Adjacent to the kitchen is a compact bathroom with a small bath/shower, a sink, and a composting toilet.

There's just one bedroom in the Nomad 5th Wheel and it's situated in the gooseneck (raised) part of the trailer and accessed by wooden steps. It's a typical tiny house-style loft bedroom with a low ceiling and has a couple of closets for storage plus a double bed.

The Nomad 5th Wheel gets power either from a standard RV-style hookup or alternatively can be outfitted with a full-off-the-grid setup with solar panels and batteries like the model shown. Minimaliste says it can withstand a North American winter, and has a high level of airtightness and excellent insulation to help it perform well in extremes of both heat and cold.

The Nomad 5th Wheel starts at US$97,500, though that cost could increase significantly depending on options.

Source: Minimaliste